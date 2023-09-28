Price Updates for KIA Stonic Variants in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the KIA Stonic is made by the Lucky Motor Corporation. It’s a small SUV that’s become quite popular for its style, versatility, and practicality in the Pakistani car market.

The KIA Stonic is known for its modern design, compact size, and many features. It’s available in two versions: the KIA Stonic Ex and the KIA Stonic Ex+, and here are their current prices:

The KIA Stonic Ex costs Rs5,350,000 from the factory.

The KIA Stonic Ex+ is priced at Rs6,280,000 from the factory.

You can choose from various stylish colors for the KIA Stonic, like Cherry Black, Clear White, Mercury Blue, Panthera Metal, Sparkling Silver, Sporty Blue, Fiery Red, and Rich Espresso.

Under the hood, the KIA Stonic has a 1.4-liter engine that’s efficient and powerful. It’s front-wheel drive and comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving. This car is also great on fuel, whether you’re in the city or on the highway.

On the outside, the KIA Stonic looks sporty with its grille, fog lamps, and Daytime Running Lights. The EX version has a matte black grille, while the EX+ version has a piano black one. It also comes with LED daytime running lights.

Inside, the KIA Stonic is comfortable with room for five people, although it’s most practical for four. All the seats have adjustable headrests, and both versions have six airbags for safety. You can fold down the rear seats to make more space for cargo.

The steering wheel has handy controls for calls, voice commands, and changing settings. Plus, the infotainment system in the center has an 8-inch screen and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also connect two devices at once for hands-free calls and music. There are six powerful speakers for great sound, and you’ll find charging ports in the front and back.

Safety is a priority for the KIA Stonic. It has multiple airbags to protect passengers in case of an accident. It also has Anti-lock Brakes (ABS) to help you keep control during sudden stops.

