Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a robust new design called the Dynamic Island, housing a powerful 48MP main camera and an A16 Bionic processor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come equipped with the next-generation A17 Pro chip, boasting various enhancements.

Prices of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistani Rupees (PKR)

Model Variant Actual Price iPhone 15 128 GB Rs.236,000 iPhone 15 256 GB Rs.265,500 iPhone 15 512 GB Rs.324,600 iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB Rs.265,500 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB Rs.295,000 iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB Rs.354,100 iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB Rs.295,000 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB Rs.324,600 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB Rs.383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 128 GB Rs.354,100 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs.383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB Rs.442,700

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed specific tax rates on these models. For instance, for the iPhone 15, PTA tax is PKR 107,325 (Passport registration) or PKR 130,708 (CNIC registration). The iPhone 15 Plus has PTA tax rates of PKR 113,075 (Passport) and PKR 137,033 (CNIC).

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Rs.107,325 Rs.130,708 iPhone 15 Plus Rs.113,075 Rs.137,033 iPhone 15 Pro Rs.122,275 Rs.147,153 iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs.131,130 Rs.156,893

As we move up the range, the iPhone 15 Pro incurs PTA tax at PKR 122,275 (Passport) or PKR 147,153 (CNIC), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max faces PTA tax of PKR 131,130 (Passport) or PKR 156,893 (CNIC). It’s crucial to meet PTA tax payment deadlines: within 30 days for Passport registration and within 60 days for CNIC registration to comply with regulatory requirements.

Price of iPhone 15 Series including Tax

Model Variant Total Price on Passport Total Price on CNIC iPhone 15 128 GB Rs.343,325 Rs. 366,708 iPhone 15 256 GB Rs.372,825 Rs.396,208 iPhone 15 512 GB Rs.431,925 Rs.455,308 iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB Rs.378,575 Rs.396,208 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB Rs.408,075 Rs.432,033 iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB Rs.467,175 Rs.491,133 iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB Rs.417,275 Rs.442,153 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB Rs.446,875 Rs.471,753 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB Rs.505,975 Rs.530,853 iPhone 15 Pro Max 128 GB Rs.485,230 Rs.510,993 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs.514,830 Rs.540,593 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB Rs. 573,830 Rs. 599,593