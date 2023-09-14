Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has a stunning display. The smartphone will...
Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a robust new design called the Dynamic Island, housing a powerful 48MP main camera and an A16 Bionic processor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come equipped with the next-generation A17 Pro chip, boasting various enhancements.
|Model
|Variant
|Actual Price
|iPhone 15
|128 GB
|Rs.236,000
|iPhone 15
|256 GB
|Rs.265,500
|iPhone 15
|512 GB
|Rs.324,600
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128 GB
|Rs.265,500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256 GB
|Rs.295,000
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512 GB
|Rs.354,100
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128 GB
|Rs.295,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256 GB
|Rs.324,600
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512 GB
|Rs.383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|128 GB
|Rs.354,100
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Rs.383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512 GB
|Rs.442,700
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed specific tax rates on these models. For instance, for the iPhone 15, PTA tax is PKR 107,325 (Passport registration) or PKR 130,708 (CNIC registration). The iPhone 15 Plus has PTA tax rates of PKR 113,075 (Passport) and PKR 137,033 (CNIC).
|Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 15
|Rs.107,325
|Rs.130,708
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Rs.113,075
|Rs.137,033
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Rs.122,275
|Rs.147,153
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Rs.131,130
|Rs.156,893
As we move up the range, the iPhone 15 Pro incurs PTA tax at PKR 122,275 (Passport) or PKR 147,153 (CNIC), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max faces PTA tax of PKR 131,130 (Passport) or PKR 156,893 (CNIC). It’s crucial to meet PTA tax payment deadlines: within 30 days for Passport registration and within 60 days for CNIC registration to comply with regulatory requirements.
Price of iPhone 15 Series including Tax
|Model
|Variant
|Total Price on Passport
|Total Price on CNIC
|iPhone 15
|128 GB
|Rs.343,325
|Rs. 366,708
|iPhone 15
|256 GB
|Rs.372,825
|Rs.396,208
|iPhone 15
|512 GB
|Rs.431,925
|Rs.455,308
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128 GB
|Rs.378,575
|Rs.396,208
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256 GB
|Rs.408,075
|Rs.432,033
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512 GB
|Rs.467,175
|Rs.491,133
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128 GB
|Rs.417,275
|Rs.442,153
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256 GB
|Rs.446,875
|Rs.471,753
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512 GB
|Rs.505,975
|Rs.530,853
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|128 GB
|Rs.485,230
|Rs.510,993
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Rs.514,830
|Rs.540,593
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512 GB
|Rs. 573,830
|Rs. 599,593
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.