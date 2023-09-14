Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Articles
Advertisement
Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Prices of Apple iPhone 15 series in Pakistan, including PTA tax

Advertisement

Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 15 series, comprising four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a robust new design called the Dynamic Island, housing a powerful 48MP main camera and an A16 Bionic processor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come equipped with the next-generation A17 Pro chip, boasting various enhancements.

Prices of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistani Rupees (PKR)

ModelVariantActual Price
iPhone 15128 GBRs.236,000
iPhone 15256 GBRs.265,500
iPhone 15512 GBRs.324,600
iPhone 15 Plus128 GBRs.265,500
iPhone 15 Plus256 GBRs.295,000
iPhone 15 Plus512 GBRs.354,100
iPhone 15 Pro128 GBRs.295,000
iPhone 15 Pro256 GBRs.324,600
iPhone 15 Pro512 GBRs.383,700
iPhone 15 Pro Max128 GBRs.354,100
iPhone 15 Pro Max256 GBRs.383,700
iPhone 15 Pro Max512 GBRs.442,700
Advertisement

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed specific tax rates on these models. For instance, for the iPhone 15, PTA tax is PKR 107,325 (Passport registration) or PKR 130,708 (CNIC registration). The iPhone 15 Plus has PTA tax rates of PKR 113,075 (Passport) and PKR 137,033 (CNIC).

ModelPTA Tax on PassportPTA Tax on CNIC
iPhone 15Rs.107,325Rs.130,708
iPhone 15 PlusRs.113,075Rs.137,033
iPhone 15 ProRs.122,275Rs.147,153
iPhone 15 Pro MaxRs.131,130Rs.156,893
Advertisement

As we move up the range, the iPhone 15 Pro incurs PTA tax at PKR 122,275 (Passport) or PKR 147,153 (CNIC), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max faces PTA tax of PKR 131,130 (Passport) or PKR 156,893 (CNIC). It’s crucial to meet PTA tax payment deadlines: within 30 days for Passport registration and within 60 days for CNIC registration to comply with regulatory requirements.

Price of iPhone 15 Series including Tax

ModelVariantTotal Price on PassportTotal Price on CNIC
iPhone 15128 GBRs.343,325Rs. 366,708
iPhone 15256 GBRs.372,825Rs.396,208
iPhone 15512 GBRs.431,925Rs.455,308
iPhone 15 Plus128 GBRs.378,575Rs.396,208
iPhone 15 Plus256 GBRs.408,075Rs.432,033
iPhone 15 Plus512 GBRs.467,175Rs.491,133
iPhone 15 Pro128 GBRs.417,275Rs.442,153
iPhone 15 Pro256 GBRs.446,875Rs.471,753
iPhone 15 Pro512 GBRs.505,975Rs.530,853
iPhone 15 Pro Max128 GBRs.485,230Rs.510,993
iPhone 15 Pro Max256 GBRs.514,830Rs.540,593
iPhone 15 Pro Max512 GBRs. 573,830Rs. 599,593

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has a stunning display. The smartphone will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story