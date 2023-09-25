Proton X70 new Price in Pakistan

The Proton X70, a compact SUV that has gained significant popularity, is manufactured locally by Al-Haj Automotive in Pakistan. It was introduced to the Pakistani market in December 2020 and has garnered considerable attention due to its competitive pricing, modern features, and elegant design.

Featuring a spacious and meticulously designed interior, complemented by a range of cutting-edge safety features, the Proton X70 offers an enjoyable driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Known for its outstanding combination of style, performance, and advanced capabilities, the Proton X70 stands out prominently in the compact SUV segment.

In Pakistan, the Proton X70 is available in two variants: the Proton X70 Executive and the Proton X70 Premium.

Pricing:

The factory price of the Proton X70 Executive (AWD) is Rs8,799,000.

The factory price of the Proton X70 Premium (FWD) is Rs9,299,000.

Available Exterior Colors:

The Proton Saga comes in a choice of six exterior colors, catering to various tastes and preferences. These color options include Snow White, Ruby Red, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Quartz Black, and Space Grey.

Engine:

The Proton X70 is equipped with a potent and efficient engine, specifically the 1.5 TGDi. This turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine has a displacement of 1477cc, striking a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. With a maximum power output of 130 kW (177hp), the X70 provides an exhilarating driving experience. Its impressive torque of 255 Nm at 1,500 – 4,000 rpm further enhances its performance, making it responsive and smooth in various driving conditions.

To complement its advanced engine, the Proton X70 features a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with manual mode, ensuring seamless gear shifts and allowing drivers to enjoy a more engaging driving experience when desired. With a generous fuel tank capacity of 60 liters, the Proton X70 is well-prepared for long journeys, reducing the need for frequent refueling stops.

Exterior:

The Proton Saga X70’s exterior design seamlessly blends style and practicality to cater to the modern driver’s needs. At the front, the eye-catching front grille demands attention, establishing a bold and confident presence on the road. The projector headlamps, featuring LED technology, illuminate the path with clarity in various driving conditions, while the LED daytime running lamps introduce an element of elegance to the overall design.

To enhance convenience, the auto headlamps and “Follow Me Home” feature automatically light up the way when the vehicle is started and continue to illuminate the surroundings even after the engine is turned off. The inclusion of LED front fog lamps, which activate during turns, ensures improved visibility in challenging weather conditions.

Furthermore, the Proton Saga X70 comes equipped with auto rain-sensing front wipers that intelligently adjust their speed according to the rain’s intensity, reducing the driver’s workload. The power tailgate provides effortless access to the rear cargo area, and in the premium variant, there’s a foot sensor for added convenience, allowing users to open the tailgate with a simple foot gesture.

Interior:

Inside the Proton Saga, a range of features has been thoughtfully incorporated to enhance comfort and convenience for both the driver and passengers. The Executive variant features a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, while the Premium variant boasts a luxurious leather finish. Equipped with steering switches for audio, hands-free telephone, and cruise control, the driver can easily manage essential functions without distraction.

The steering mode selection option offers both Normal and Sport modes, catering to different driving preferences. The LCD meter combination provides clear and concise information at a glance. The Drive Mode Selection feature enables users to choose between Normal, Eco, and Sport modes, optimizing performance and fuel efficiency.

Adding to the premium atmosphere, the interior includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, intelligent entry with a push-start button, and front welcome lamps. The cabin also houses an 8-inch touchscreen monitor supporting voice command, smartphone connectivity, and Bluetooth connectivity. In the Executive variant, there are 8 speakers, while the Premium variant boasts an upgraded audio system with 9 speakers, including a power amplifier and subwoofer.

Both variants come equipped with 1 USB port for data transfer and a total of 5 USB ports for charging various devices. Power windows ensure effortless operation, and in the Premium variant, a panoramic sunroof adds an open-air feel to the cabin. Upholstery options comprise leatherette in the Executive variant and Nappa leather in the Premium variant, elevating the interior’s luxury.

The Premium variant further enhances comfort with driver power seat adjustments in six ways, two-way driver power lumbar support, and four-way power seat adjustment for the front passenger, complete with a boss switch.

Front electric ventilated seats and auto dual-zone air conditioning maintain a pleasant environment inside the vehicle, while rear AC vents ensure rear passengers’ comfort.

Safety Features:

The 2023 Proton X70 boasts an impressive array of safety features, ensuring a secure driving experience for all occupants. Across both variants, essential safety measures include 6 SRS airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), automatic brake hold, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, tire pressure monitoring system, immobilizer, and anti-theft alarm.

Moreover, the X70 Premium variant elevates safety with its Advanced Driver Assist System, which encompasses autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot information system, door opening warning system, and intelligent high beam control.

These state-of-the-art features work together to enhance driver awareness and help avoid potential collisions. Both variants are also equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera, ensuring effortless and precise maneuvering in tight spaces.

