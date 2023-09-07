PSX witnesses negative trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday closed at the level of 45 thousand 757 with a decrease of 50 points.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 7th, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open market witnessed a notable decline, dropping by five rupees to reach Rs307, compared to its previous rate of Rs312.
In addition to this, the US dollar also experienced a decrease of Rs2.4 paise in the interbank market, ultimately closing at Rs304.94. To provide context, on the previous day, Wednesday, the US dollar had been valued at Rs306.98.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.