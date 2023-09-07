PSX witnesses negative trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday closed at the level of 45 thousand 757 with a decrease of 50 points.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 7th, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open market witnessed a notable decline, dropping by five rupees to reach Rs307, compared to its previous rate of Rs312.

In addition to this, the US dollar also experienced a decrease of Rs2.4 paise in the interbank market, ultimately closing at Rs304.94. To provide context, on the previous day, Wednesday, the US dollar had been valued at Rs306.98.

 

