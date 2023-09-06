PTA taxes for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan in September 2023

Apple’s high-end devices have established a global dominance in the premium mobile segment, and this trend is mirrored in Pakistan, where an increasing number of users are opting for the latest iPhones renowned for their cutting-edge features.

The tech giant has consistently introduced new generations of iPhones, each pushing the boundaries of innovation. These phones are celebrated for their state-of-the-art hardware and user-friendly interface, consistently outpacing Android devices.

Apple iPhones maintain their allure through their powerful processors and high-quality displays, setting them apart as top-tier devices in the market.

As demand for Apple phones surges, their prices have followed suit. Even older generation models like the iPhone 13 have found popularity among users who may not have immediate access to the latest devices.

The cost of expensive phones like the iPhone 13 has been affected by substantial taxes. The government has imposed Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty on iPhones and other high-end devices, contributing to their pricing dynamics.

iPhone 13 PTA Tax With Passport 2023

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 13 Rs118,380 iPhone 13 mini Rs113,665 iPhone 13 Pro Rs133,158 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs137,873

iPhone 13 PTA Tax With CNIC 2023

Models Tax on CNIC iPhone 13 Rs142,868 iPhone 13 mini Rs137,682 iPhone 13 Pro Rs159,124 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs164,310

