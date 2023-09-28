QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 29 Sept 2023

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 80.69 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 81.39. Updated on, Sept 29, 2023.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today80.6981.39

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD286.15289
EuroEUR307310
British PoundGBP353.3357
UAE DirhamAED8080.8
Saudi RiyalSAR7676.75
Kuwaiti DinarKWD945.27954.27
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD189191
Omani RiyalOMR762.31770.31
Japanese YenJPY1.631.71
Malaysian RinggitMYR62.6263.22
Qatari RiyalQAR80.6981.39
Bahrain DinarBHD778.84786.84
Thai BhatTHB8.128.27
Chinese YuanCNY40.2440.64
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK41.8342.23
New Zealand DollarNZD174.58176.58
Singapore DollarSGD208210
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.6226.92
Swiss FrancCHF323.01325.51
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

