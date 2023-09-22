Road Prince 70cc 2024 latest price in Pakistan & specs

Eiffel Industries has entered the 70cc motorcycle market in Pakistan with the release of their latest Road Prince 70cc 2024 model, dubbed “Passion Plus.” Eiffel Industries has developed a new take on their motorcycle with a brand-new sticker design in response to its competitors, Atlas Honda and United Auto Industries.

While the essential features of 70cc motorcycles remain consistent, the revised adhesive sticker distinguishes the Road Prince 70cc 2024 model.

Road Prince 70cc 2024 price in Pakistan

The motorcycle is now on sale in Pakistan for Rs. 119,500. It is worth mentioning, however, that this price may rise in the near future as other motorcycle manufacturers modify their pricing tactics.

Road Prince 70cc Specs

The Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) 2024 has a fuel efficiency range of 40–53 kilometers per liter, with variances dependent on numerous parameters. Consumers should expect more options and innovation in the Pakistani motorbike market as competition heats up.

