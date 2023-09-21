Road Prince 70cc Latest Price in Pakistan and Specs

Shortly after Atlas Honda and United Auto Industries (Pvt) Ltd. unveiled their latest 70cc motorcycle models, Eiffel Industries has introduced the 2024 model of Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) in Pakistan, featuring a fresh sticker design as its distinguishing feature.

The primary distinction between Eiffel Industries’ new Road Prince 70cc 2024 model (Passion Plus) and similar products from competitors is the entirely revamped adhesive sticker.

Price of the Road Prince 70cc

The Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) 2024 model is priced at Rs. 119,500 in Pakistan. It is expected that the cost may increase in the coming days as other motorcycle manufacturers are also raising their prices.

Fuel Efficiency of the Road Prince 70cc

The fuel efficiency of the RP 70 is estimated to range from 40 to 53 kilometers per liter, with variations depending on various factors.

Road Prince 70cc Specifications

