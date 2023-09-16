Road Prince E-GO Electric Bike latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Eiffel Industries has introduced a game-changer in the Pakistani two-wheeler market with the launch of the Road Prince E-GO Electric Bike.

Impressive Features of the Road Prince E-GO

Exceptional Electric Power

Under the hood, the E-GO boasts a powerful BLDC 72V/2HP Spoke HUB Motor with 1500W power, ensuring responsive and efficient performance on the road.

Long-Lasting Battery

The heart of any electric vehicle is its battery, and the Road Prince E-GO doesn’t disappoint. With a 72V/24Ah lithium-ion battery, it provides an impressive 100-kilometer range on a single charge, making it an economical choice for your daily commute.

Peace of mind

For added peace of mind, this electric bike is approved by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and the Engineering Development Road, and it even includes a 24-month warranty.

Assured Parts Availability

One standout advantage of choosing the Road Prince E-GO is the assurance of parts availability, thanks to the reputable Road Prince brand. This sets it apart from lesser-known or Chinese competitors.

Road Prince E-GO Electric Bike Price in Pakistan

Priced at an incredibly competitive Rs. 260,000, this electric bike offers an unbeatable value proposition compared to other electric alternatives on the market.

