Rs 200 Prize bond list 2023 announced today, 15 September 2023
HYDERABAD: Draw # 95 – Rs 200 Prize bond list announced today on, 15 September 2023.

State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond is given to 2394 winners of amount Rs. 1,250/- each.

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 200Hyderabad15-09-2023750,000 PKR250,000 PKR1,250 PKR
