Rs 200 Prize bond list 2023 announced today, 15 September 2023

HYDERABAD: Draw # 95 – Rs 200 Prize bond list announced today on, 15 September 2023.
State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond is given to 2394 winners of amount Rs. 1,250/- each.
Rs 200 Prize bond list 2023
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 200
|Hyderabad
|15-09-2023
|750,000 PKR
|250,000 PKR
|1,250 PKR
