Rs 40000 Prize bond list 2023 announced today, 11th Sept 2023

QUETTA: Rs 40000 Prize bond list 2023 held today on, 11th September 2023.

Find out when the 40,000 Rs. prize bonds will be drawn, and check the prize amounts for the winners. You can also locate where to buy these bonds. You have the option to view the results of past and the most recent 40,000 Rs. prize bond draws online or download them. Stay updated with the latest draw results online, as we provide timely updates for users.

Winner Amount of 40000 Premium Prize bond

Winning Amount of Rs. 40000 Premium Prize Bond List No of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs) Prizes Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 01 75,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 03 25,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 1696 500,000 3rd Prize

Rs 40000 Prize bond draw date and Venue