Rs40000 Prize bond draw date and Venue, September 2023

Rs40000 Prize bond draw list 2023 will be announced tomorrow, 11th September 2023.
Check out when the 40,000 Rs. prize bonds will be drawn, and check the prize amounts for the winners. You can also locate where to buy these bonds. You have the option to view the results of past and the most recent 40,000 Rs. prize bond draws online or download them. Stay updated with the latest draw results online, as we provide timely updates for users.
|Winning Amount of Rs. 40000 Premium Prize Bond
|List
|No of Prizes
|Winning Amount (Rs)
|Prizes
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|01
|75,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|03
|25,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|1696
|500,000
|3rd Prize
Rs 40000 Prize bond draw date and Venue
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 40000
|Quetta
|11-09-2023
|80,000,000 PKR
|30,000,000 PKR
|500,000 PKR
