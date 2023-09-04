SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 05 September 2023

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.29 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 81.44. Updated on, 04 September 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 81.29 81.44

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 330 333.5 Euro EUR 355 359 British Pound GBP 416.9 421 UAE Dirham AED 91.2 92 Saudi Riyal SAR 87.7 88.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 992.22 1001.22 Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4 Australian Dollar AUD 210 212 Omani Riyal OMR 794.68 802.68 Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.71 84.41 Bahrain Dinar BHD 813.77 821.77 Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86 Chinese Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19 Danish Krone DKK 44.24 44.64 New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.87 183.87 Singapore Dollar SGD 237.6 240 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13 Swedish Krona SEK 28.16 28.46 Swiss Franc CHF 345.45 347.95 Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8