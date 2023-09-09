SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 80.62 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 80.77. Updated on, 10 September 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 80.62 80.77