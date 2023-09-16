SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 Sept 2023

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.15 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 79.9. Updated on, 17 September 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 79.15 79.9

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 296.5 299.5 Euro EUR 321.5 324.5 British Pound GBP 375.5 379 UAE Dirham AED 81.7 82.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 81.28 81.98 Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46 Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56 Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01 Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.6 26.9 Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.