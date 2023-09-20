SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 21 Sept 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 21 Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 21 Sept 2023

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 21 Sept 2023

Advertisement

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 78.7 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 79.5. Updated on, 21 September 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today78.779.5
Advertisement

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD293.6296.5
EuroEUR320323
British PoundGBP373.5377
UAE DirhamAED81.582.3
Saudi RiyalSAR78.779.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD961.3970.3
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD198200
Omani RiyalOMR771.25779.25
Japanese YenJPY1.921.99
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR81.5782.27
Bahrain DinarBHD789.66797.66
Thai BhatTHB8.318.46
Chinese YuanCNY40.8741.27
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK42.643
New Zealand DollarNZD175.71177.71
Singapore DollarSGD217219
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.6226.92
Swiss FrancCHF331.2333.7
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story