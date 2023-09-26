Scooty Prices for Girls in Pakistan – All Brands 2023

Scooter trend is growing in Pakistan, especially among girls.

United Scooty 50cc is a popular and affordable option for girls.

It’s easy to maneuver and well-suited for beginners.

Advertisement

Scooty Price in Pakistan in 2023

Explore 2023 Scooty prices in Pakistan, including models designed for girls and unisex options. This article offers guidance on the top scooters on the market and the starting prices of locally made scooters.

Excited about scooties? Want to join the two-wheeler trend in Pakistan as an independent female rider? We understand your enthusiasm. In recent years, several scooter brands have gained traction in the local market, despite the gradual spread of the trend. Urban areas in Pakistan already see many girls riding scooters due to their hectic routines, creating a demand for independent transportation. Some brands have responded by launching scooties for girls in Pakistan. These user-friendly two-wheelers are becoming increasingly popular among college and university students. Let’s explore the prices of scooties in Pakistan for girls.

Scooty for girls in Pakistan

Advertisement

Initially, the trend began in neighboring India. Over a few years, many Indian women embraced the scooty culture, gaining independence on the roads. Now, numerous companies are successfully offering scooties for girls.

We’ve compiled comprehensive information about scooter brands in Pakistan, including pricing, features, and availability. Keep reading for more details.

Scooty for Girls: Brands and Details

United Scooty 50cc

United has recently introduced an affordable and lightweight scooty for girls in Pakistan. The United 50cc scooter is one of the most budget-friendly scooters available locally. It’s an excellent option for girls seeking an easy-to-maneuver scooter. Plus, you have a variety of color choices to match your preferences when making a purchase.

Advertisement

The 50-cc scooty is ideal for beginners who are learning to ride a scooty. Its lower power and lighter build make it well-suited for navigating through local traffic conditions.

Price

The United Scooty is the cheapest Scooty in the market, and its price starts at $145,000

United 80cc Scooty

The United 80cc scooter is perfect for girls seeking a comfortable riding experience. It features a 4-stroke engine with an OHC system, delivering a smooth ride. This stylish scooter can generate 7.2 HP (8000 rpm) in terms of power output and has a dry weight of 90 kg.

Advertisement

For those who travel often by scooter, the 80-cc model is an excellent choice, offering a perfect blend of power and comfort. University and college-going women can greatly benefit from the United 80cc scooty.

Price

The United 80cc scooter for girls price in Pakistan is PKR 90,000 (discontinued).

United 100cc Scooty

For those looking to elevate their scooty riding experience, the United 100cc scooty is the perfect choice. It’s built to handle frequent use without compromising on performance. This model features a 4-stroke engine and a single-cylinder forced air-cooled system, with a dry weight of approximately 91 kg.

Advertisement

The 100-cc variant is ideal for riders who enjoy taking passengers on their journeys. Its powerful engine ensures smooth performance even with two passengers. Additionally, you can carry a moderate amount of groceries and other items on this 100-cc scooter.

Price

The United 100cc powerful scooter has a higher price tag of PKR 243,000 (price not updated).

Super Power 70cc Scooty

Super Power, known for its affordable motorcycles, has now ventured into the production of scooters in Pakistan. The company is set to introduce a 70-cc scooter in the local market, offering a unique mid-range power option for girls. Unlike its rivals, Super Power’s 70-cc scooty comes equipped with a clutchless start feature and improved seating comfort.

Advertisement

The Super Power 70cc scooty is a lightweight option with moderate engine power, making it well-suited for both beginners and regular riders. It offers an impressive fuel average of approximately 65 kilometers per liter and can reach a top speed of around 70 kilometers per hour. Other notable features include a self-start system, various metallic color options, and a rear stand.

Even before its official launch, this scooter has captured the attention of Pakistan’s auto-consumer market. It’s an ideal choice for individuals who travel frequently but prefer a manageable level of engine power. The well-balanced design and engine power also contribute to excellent handling, enhancing safety on the road.

Price

Honda Dio

Honda, a renowned name in the motorcycle industry, is also making significant strides in introducing scooters suitable for both girls and boys. One of Honda’s best-received scooter models is the Dio. The Honda Dio features a fully automatic transmission for easy and comfortable riding. Equipped with a single-cylinder engine, this scooter can deliver a maximum output of 7.76 PS at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 9 Nm at 4750 rpm. Additionally, the engine utilizes SI technology, is four-stroke, and comes with a cooling fan. The Dio boasts an impressive fuel efficiency rating of 48 kilometers per liter, making it a highly efficient choice for most users.

Advertisement

Piice

The price of the Honda Dio varies based on the choice of variant. However, you can expect to find it between PKR 185,000 and PKR 290,000.

Honda U-GO

Another recent addition to the global market is the Honda U-GO E-scooter. While it hasn’t arrived in the local market yet, it’s anticipated to make its way there, given the favorable environment for electric vehicles. Key highlights of the U-GO scooter include continuous-rated hub motors of 1.2 kW and 0.8 kW, offering top speeds of 53 kilometers per hour and 43 kilometers per hour, respectively. In terms of the battery, the U-GO scooter is equipped with a 1.44 kW lithium-ion battery pack. Notably, Honda provides the option for users to upgrade to a larger battery.

P0rice

Advertisement

The Honda U-GO E-scooter is currently available in the Chinese market. The starting price of the scooter is USD 1,150. The scooter is presently not being launched in the Pakistani market.

Suzuki 49cc Scooty

Suzuki, like Honda, is a reputable brand in the world of two-wheelers, encompassing motorcycles, heavy bikes, and scooters. Suzuki has also entered the market for manufacturing scooters designed for both girls and boys. Their 49cc scooty features a 4-stroke EFI single-cylinder engine and a spacious driver’s seat, emphasizing rider comfort. This ensures a highly comfortable riding experience with this intelligent scooter. The fuel tank has a capacity of 4 liters, and it comes equipped with a CVT transmission for a smooth ride.

Price

If you want to purchase your new Suzuki 49cc scooter, you can find it with a price tag of PKR 150,000–PKR 300,000.

Advertisement

Verdict for Scooty Lovers

At first, only a few motorcycle companies are venturing into the scooter sector. Nevertheless, the rising trend of female scooter riders in Pakistan suggests that we might witness an influx of scooters from various brands in the local market in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

Which scooty is best for girls in Pakistan?

United 50cc

Advertisement United 80cc

United 100cc

Super Power 70cc

Honda Dio

Suzuki 49cc

Advertisement

? Which is the cheapest scooter to buy in Pakistan?

The United 50cc scooter is the most affordable option available in Pakistan and enjoys significant popularity among girls.

How much does Scooty cost in Pakistan?

United Scooty is the cheapest Scooty, and its price starts at $145,000

Which Scooty is best in Pakistan?

While all scooters in Pakistan have their merits, the Suzuki 49cc stands out as an exceptional choice for both males and females.

Advertisement

Also Read Suzuki GS 150 Fuel Efficiency 2023 Fuel efficiency is a significant factor in assessing a vehicle's performance and...

What is the price of the Super Power 70CC Scooty in Pakistan?

The price of the Super Power SP 70 is 115,000 in Pakistan for the year 2023.

Which school is best for girls in Pakistan?

Honda DIO and Suzuki 49cc are among the top choices for girls when it comes to scooters in Pakistan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”