Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a wide range of vehicles catering to the diverse needs of consumers. Among the popular choices in the compact car segment is the Suzuki Alto, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.
Key features
Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Alto a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:
Engine
The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine offers good fuel efficiency and is ideal for city commuting.
Design
The Alto features a compact and functional design, making it easy to navigate through crowded city streets. Its small size and turning radius are particularly advantageous for urban driving.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Alto provides a comfortable and well-designed interior. The seats offer good support, and the cabin layout is user-friendly.
Infotainment System
The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system that includes a radio and CD player. However, more advanced multimedia features may be available in higher-end variants.
Safety Features
Safety features in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. However, the safety options can vary based on the variant.
Manual and automatic transmission
The Alto is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing buyers to choose based on their driving preferences.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
Warranty
Suzuki typically offers a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, providing buyers with peace of mind.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VX AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|17.5 – 32.2 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
