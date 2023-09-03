Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a wide range of vehicles catering to the diverse needs of consumers. Among the popular choices in the compact car segment is the Suzuki Alto, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Key features

Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Alto a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:

Engine

The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine offers good fuel efficiency and is ideal for city commuting.

Design

The Alto features a compact and functional design, making it easy to navigate through crowded city streets. Its small size and turning radius are particularly advantageous for urban driving.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Alto provides a comfortable and well-designed interior. The seats offer good support, and the cabin layout is user-friendly.

Infotainment System

The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system that includes a radio and CD player. However, more advanced multimedia features may be available in higher-end variants.

Safety Features

Safety features in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. However, the safety options can vary based on the variant.

Manual and automatic transmission

The Alto is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing buyers to choose based on their driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Suzuki typically offers a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, providing buyers with peace of mind.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VX AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price17.5 – 32.2 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

End of Article
