Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a wide range of vehicles catering to the diverse needs of consumers. Among the popular choices in the compact car segment is the Suzuki Alto, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Key features

Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Alto a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:

Engine

The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine offers good fuel efficiency and is ideal for city commuting.

Design

The Alto features a compact and functional design, making it easy to navigate through crowded city streets. Its small size and turning radius are particularly advantageous for urban driving.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Alto provides a comfortable and well-designed interior. The seats offer good support, and the cabin layout is user-friendly.

Infotainment System

The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system that includes a radio and CD player. However, more advanced multimedia features may be available in higher-end variants.

Safety Features

Safety features in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. However, the safety options can vary based on the variant.

Manual and automatic transmission

The Alto is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing buyers to choose based on their driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Suzuki typically offers a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, providing buyers with peace of mind.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VX AGS Advertisement PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 17.5 – 32.2 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

