Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Articles
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant changes in recent years, and one car that has been gaining popularity for its affordability and practicality is the Suzuki Alto. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the price range and key specifications of the Suzuki Alto to help you make an informed decision if you’re considering this compact car for your daily commute.

Key Specifications

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. While it may not have the power of larger engines, it offers excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Compact Size

The Alto’s compact size is well-suited for navigating crowded city streets and tight parking spaces. Its small turning radius allows for easy maneuverability, making it an excellent choice for urban driving.

Interior Comfort

While the Alto’s interior may be modest in terms of features, it offers a functional and comfortable cabin. The seats are designed for comfort during short to moderate drives, and the dashboard is simple and user-friendly.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Alto comes with essential safety features such as airbags, seatbelts, and anti-lock brakes to ensure the well-being of passengers.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Alto may include a basic infotainment system with features like Bluetooth connectivity and a touchscreen display. While not as advanced as some higher-end models, it provides essential entertainment and connectivity options.

Affordability

The Suzuki Alto’s affordability is one of its primary selling points. It offers a low initial cost, and its economical engine ensures ongoing savings on fuel expenses.

Resale Value

Suzuki cars generally have good resale value in the Pakistani market, which can be a significant advantage if you decide to upgrade or sell your Alto in the future.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its impressive fuel economy. The car is designed to deliver maximum mileage, helping you save money on fuel costs over time. This makes it an ideal option for those with long commutes.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP @ 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power Assisted
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

