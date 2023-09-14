Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant changes in recent years, and one car that has been gaining popularity for its affordability and practicality is the Suzuki Alto. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the price range and key specifications of the Suzuki Alto to help you make an informed decision if you’re considering this compact car for your daily commute.

Key Specifications

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. While it may not have the power of larger engines, it offers excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Compact Size

The Alto’s compact size is well-suited for navigating crowded city streets and tight parking spaces. Its small turning radius allows for easy maneuverability, making it an excellent choice for urban driving.

Interior Comfort

While the Alto’s interior may be modest in terms of features, it offers a functional and comfortable cabin. The seats are designed for comfort during short to moderate drives, and the dashboard is simple and user-friendly.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Alto comes with essential safety features such as airbags, seatbelts, and anti-lock brakes to ensure the well-being of passengers.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Alto may include a basic infotainment system with features like Bluetooth connectivity and a touchscreen display. While not as advanced as some higher-end models, it provides essential entertainment and connectivity options.

Affordability

The Suzuki Alto’s affordability is one of its primary selling points. It offers a low initial cost, and its economical engine ensures ongoing savings on fuel expenses.

Resale Value

Suzuki cars generally have good resale value in the Pakistani market, which can be a significant advantage if you decide to upgrade or sell your Alto in the future.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its impressive fuel economy. The car is designed to deliver maximum mileage, helping you save money on fuel costs over time. This makes it an ideal option for those with long commutes.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS Advertisement PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 658 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP @ 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 56 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power Assisted Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Mileage Highway 22 KM/L

