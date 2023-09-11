Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has experienced substantial growth, offering a wide array of vehicles catering to diverse consumer needs. In the compact car category, the Suzuki Alto shines as a popular choice, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Let’s explore some of the key specifications and features that have made the Suzuki Alto a favourite among Pakistani consumers:

Engine: The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city commuting.

Design: With its compact and functional design, Alto excels in manoeuvring through congested city streets. Its small size and impressive turning radius make it particularly suitable for urban driving.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact dimensions, the Alto offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. Supportive seats and a user-friendly cabin layout enhance the driving experience.

Advertisement

Infotainment System: The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system, featuring a radio and CD player. Higher-end variants may offer more advanced multimedia features.

Safety Features: Safety options in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. The availability of safety features can vary depending on the chosen variant.

Transmission Options: Buyers can opt for either manual or automatic transmission, catering to their individual driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency: Notably, the Alto excels in fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting, which is crucial for many Pakistani consumers.

Also Read Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification in...

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VX AGS Advertisement PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 17.5 – 32.2 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Advertisement