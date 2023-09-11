Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The automobile industry in Pakistan has experienced substantial growth, offering a wide array of vehicles catering to diverse consumer needs. In the compact car category, the Suzuki Alto shines as a popular choice, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.
Let’s explore some of the key specifications and features that have made the Suzuki Alto a favourite among Pakistani consumers:
Engine: The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city commuting.
Design: With its compact and functional design, Alto excels in manoeuvring through congested city streets. Its small size and impressive turning radius make it particularly suitable for urban driving.
Interior Comfort: Despite its compact dimensions, the Alto offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. Supportive seats and a user-friendly cabin layout enhance the driving experience.
Infotainment System: The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system, featuring a radio and CD player. Higher-end variants may offer more advanced multimedia features.
Safety Features: Safety options in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. The availability of safety features can vary depending on the chosen variant.
Transmission Options: Buyers can opt for either manual or automatic transmission, catering to their individual driving preferences.
Fuel Efficiency: Notably, the Alto excels in fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting, which is crucial for many Pakistani consumers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VX AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|17.5 – 32.2 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
