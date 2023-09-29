Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Suzuki Alto

The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and the Suzuki Alto is one name that stands out in this category. The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among Pakistani automobile fans due to its cost, dependability, and compact form.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto packs a peppy 660cc engine. While this engine may seem small, it’s a perfect fit for city driving and daily commuting. The small displacement allows for excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want to keep their fuel expenses in check.

Design and styling

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a charming and modern design. Its sleek lines and compact body make it ideal for maneuvering through busy city streets and tight parking spaces. The Alto comes in a variety of attractive colors, allowing buyers to choose the one that suits their style.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Alto is surprisingly spacious for its size. It comfortably seats four adults and offers a functional layout with easy-to-reach controls. The seats are designed for comfort during both short commutes and longer drives.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2032 specifications

Dimensions     

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP at 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering

Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power-Assisted

Suspension and Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires

Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size

Fuel Economy

Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

