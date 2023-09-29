Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and the Suzuki Alto is one name that stands out in this category. The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among Pakistani automobile fans due to its cost, dependability, and compact form.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto packs a peppy 660cc engine. While this engine may seem small, it’s a perfect fit for city driving and daily commuting. The small displacement allows for excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want to keep their fuel expenses in check.

Design and styling

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a charming and modern design. Its sleek lines and compact body make it ideal for maneuvering through busy city streets and tight parking spaces. The Alto comes in a variety of attractive colors, allowing buyers to choose the one that suits their style.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Alto is surprisingly spacious for its size. It comfortably seats four adults and offers a functional layout with easy-to-reach controls. The seats are designed for comfort during both short commutes and longer drives.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000 Suzuki Alto 2032 specifications Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 658 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP at 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 56 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power-Assisted Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 27 L Mileage Highway 22 KM/L Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."