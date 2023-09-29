Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Suzuki Swift 2023 new Price in Pakistan & Features
The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and the Suzuki Alto is one name that stands out in this category. The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among Pakistani automobile fans due to its cost, dependability, and compact form.
Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto packs a peppy 660cc engine. While this engine may seem small, it’s a perfect fit for city driving and daily commuting. The small displacement allows for excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want to keep their fuel expenses in check.
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a charming and modern design. Its sleek lines and compact body make it ideal for maneuvering through busy city streets and tight parking spaces. The Alto comes in a variety of attractive colors, allowing buyers to choose the one that suits their style.
Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Alto is surprisingly spacious for its size. It comfortably seats four adults and offers a functional layout with easy-to-reach controls. The seats are designed for comfort during both short commutes and longer drives.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Overall Length
|3395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|650 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|4 persons
|Wheel Base
|2460 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|658 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|39 HP at 6500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Torque
|56 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 Valves
|Max Speed
|140 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.2m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power-Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Wheels with Center Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|27 L
|Mileage Highway
|22 KM/L
