Edition: English
Edition: English

Suzuki Alto sales surge by 92% in August 2023

Suzuki Alto sales surge by 92% in August 2023

In August 2023, the Suzuki Alto, a popular choice among Pakistani consumers, experienced a remarkable surge in sales, marking a 92 per cent increase in comparison to the previous month.

This surge played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company, which had been grappling with challenges such as import restrictions and rupee devaluation in recent months.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki witnessed an impressive 75 per cent growth in sales during August 2023, largely attributable to the Alto. In July, 1,440 Alto units were sold, but this figure skyrocketed to 2,679 units in August.

Overall, the company sold 4,268 vehicles in August, compared to 2,444 in July. These sales figures encompass a variety of Suzuki models, including the Alto, Cultus, Wagon R, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi.

PAMA’s report reveals that the entire car market saw a substantial increase in August 2023, with a 49 per cent rise in sales, totalling 7,579 vehicles, compared to July’s 5,092 units.

However, the year-to-year (YoY) sales data paints a different picture, as it reflects a 36 per cent decline compared to the previous year.

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Cultus has been a familiar sight on Pakistani roads for decades, known...

 

