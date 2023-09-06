Suzuki Announces September Price Lock Deal

Advertisement
Amid the continuous depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and its historic low against the US Dollar (USD), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced a price-lock feature to entice potential customers. This move aims to provide assurance to buyers against any potential price increases until the vehicle is delivered.

As per the information provided, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is introducing a price lock feature for all their car models, with the exception of the Suzuki Alto VX and Cultus VXR, which currently enjoy the highest sales figures.

This offer remains valid until September 30, 2023.

In addition, the company is providing complimentary registrations for new Suzuki Cultus and Wagon R vehicles, along with an exchange bonus available when buying a new Suzuki Swift.

Amidst one of the automotive industry’s most severe crises caused by the country’s economic conditions, the company is devising innovative strategies to allure customers.

Furthermore, there is anticipation of an imminent price increase for all vehicles nationwide, not limited to Pak Suzuki alone. This is due to the significant depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) over the past month, hitting a historic low of Rs. 307 against the US Dollar.

