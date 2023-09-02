Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023
Suzuki, a well-established name in the automotive industry, has been a perennial
The Suzuki Cultus, a beloved choice for Pakistani car enthusiasts, stands as a symbol of affordability and dependability. Known for its efficiency and practicality, the Suzuki Cultus has won the hearts of many for its performance and budget-friendly pricing.
Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Cultus boasts a modern design that combines style and functionality. Its exterior features clean lines and a compact shape, making it perfect for navigating busy city streets. Its compact size allows for easy parking, offering a practical solution for urban drivers.
Interior Comfort and Convenience
Inside, the Cultus welcomes passengers with a well-thought-out interior that prioritizes comfort and user-friendliness. The cabin layout emphasizes convenience, with user-friendly controls for the driver. Both front and rear passengers enjoy ample legroom and headspace, ensuring a comfortable ride for all, whether it’s a short commute or a long journey.
Engine and Performance
Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The engine is tailored for city driving, offering smooth acceleration and agile handling. The Cultus’s lightweight build further enhances its agility, making it an excellent choice for manoeuvring through traffic and narrow roads.
Safety and Security
Safety is a top priority for Suzuki in the Cultus. It comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure designed to absorb impact energy in case of a collision. These safety measures provide peace of mind to both drivers and passengers.
Entertainment and Connectivity
The Suzuki Cultus is expected to offer modern entertainment and connectivity options to enhance the driving experience.
This may include features like a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports. These amenities keep occupants connected and entertained during their journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|30.0 – 38.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
