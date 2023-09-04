Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
One of the most attractive aspects of the Suzuki Cultus is its affordability. It’s no secret that purchasing a car in Pakistan can be a significant financial commitment, and the Cultus caters to those looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly option. The base model of the Suzuki Cultus is competitively priced, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers, including first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical second vehicle.
Key Specifications of the Suzuki Cultus
Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications that have contributed to the Suzuki Cultus’s popularity in Pakistan:
Engine
The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter K-Series engine. This compact yet efficient engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy suitable for urban commuting.
Fuel Efficiency
Fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for Pakistani car buyers, given the fluctuating fuel prices. The Cultus is known for its impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.
Interior Space
Despite its compact exterior, the Cultus offers a surprisingly roomy interior. It comfortably seats five passengers, making it suitable for both small families and carpooling.
Safety Features
While safety features may vary depending on the variant, the Cultus often includes essential safety elements like airbags and seat belts to ensure the well-being of its occupants.
Infotainment
Modern variants of the Cultus may come equipped with infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, adding convenience and entertainment to your journeys.
Compact Size
The Cultus’s compact size makes it agile in traffic and easy to park, making it an excellent choice for city driving.
Reliability
Suzuki has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Cultus is no exception. Its durability and ease of maintenance contribute to its popularity.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|25.9 – 32.1 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
