Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

One of the most attractive aspects of the Suzuki Cultus is its affordability. It’s no secret that purchasing a car in Pakistan can be a significant financial commitment, and the Cultus caters to those looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly option. The base model of the Suzuki Cultus is competitively priced, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers, including first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical second vehicle.

Key Specifications of the Suzuki Cultus

Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications that have contributed to the Suzuki Cultus’s popularity in Pakistan:

Engine

The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter K-Series engine. This compact yet efficient engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy suitable for urban commuting.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for Pakistani car buyers, given the fluctuating fuel prices. The Cultus is known for its impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.

Interior Space

Despite its compact exterior, the Cultus offers a surprisingly roomy interior. It comfortably seats five passengers, making it suitable for both small families and carpooling.

Safety Features

While safety features may vary depending on the variant, the Cultus often includes essential safety elements like airbags and seat belts to ensure the well-being of its occupants.

Infotainment

Modern variants of the Cultus may come equipped with infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, adding convenience and entertainment to your journeys.

Compact Size

The Cultus’s compact size makes it agile in traffic and easy to park, making it an excellent choice for city driving.

Reliability

Suzuki has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Cultus is no exception. Its durability and ease of maintenance contribute to its popularity.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Price25.9 – 32.1 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space254 L
Kerb Weight785 – 795 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/R14
