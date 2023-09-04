Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

One of the most attractive aspects of the Suzuki Cultus is its affordability. It’s no secret that purchasing a car in Pakistan can be a significant financial commitment, and the Cultus caters to those looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly option. The base model of the Suzuki Cultus is competitively priced, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers, including first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical second vehicle.

Key Specifications of the Suzuki Cultus

Now, let’s delve into some of the key specifications that have contributed to the Suzuki Cultus’s popularity in Pakistan:

Engine

The Suzuki Cultus is typically powered by a 1.0-liter K-Series engine. This compact yet efficient engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy suitable for urban commuting.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for Pakistani car buyers, given the fluctuating fuel prices. The Cultus is known for its impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.

Interior Space

Despite its compact exterior, the Cultus offers a surprisingly roomy interior. It comfortably seats five passengers, making it suitable for both small families and carpooling.

Safety Features

While safety features may vary depending on the variant, the Cultus often includes essential safety elements like airbags and seat belts to ensure the well-being of its occupants.

Infotainment

Modern variants of the Cultus may come equipped with infotainment systems, including touchscreen displays, USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity, adding convenience and entertainment to your journeys.

Compact Size

The Cultus’s compact size makes it agile in traffic and easy to park, making it an excellent choice for city driving.

Reliability

Suzuki has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Cultus is no exception. Its durability and ease of maintenance contribute to its popularity.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Price 25.9 – 32.1 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 254 L Kerb Weight 785 – 795 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 16 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/R14

