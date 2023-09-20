Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Cultus continues to maintain its position as one of the best-selling vehicles from Pakistan’s oldest automobile manufacturer. Presently, PakSuzuki Motors offers the third generation of this hatchback, characterized by a stylish and contemporary design, coupled with an aerodynamic form that enhances its appeal in the 1000cc car segment.

Despite undergoing various facelifts and generational changes, the Suzuki Cultus retains a significant market share in the local automotive industry. It remains one of the most popular offerings from the renowned Japanese automaker. The third-generation Cultus was introduced six years ago, following the discontinuation of the second-generation model in Pakistan in late 2016.

Powered by a three-cylinder 998cc engine, the Suzuki Cultus incorporates Progressive Technology to meet the demands of the modern world. Equipped with Auto Gear Shift, this hatchback combines an aerodynamic exterior design with the efficiency of the K-Series engine, ensuring a smooth driving experience.

Suzuki Cultus Variants in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants. The base models are VXR and VXL, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant comes fully loaded with features.

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan

The prices of the five-door Suzuki Cultus have been revised several times this year due to import restrictions and currency devaluation. The base variant, Suzuki Cultus VXR, is priced at Rs3,718,000, the mid-variant VXL is available for Rs4,084,000, and the top-tier AGS variant is currently priced at Rs4,366,000.

Colors Available

The Suzuki Cultus is offered in a range of attractive colors in Pakistan, including solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black, and silky silver.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Cultus boasts a fuel efficiency of 14 km per liter in city driving conditions and 18 km per liter on long journeys.

