Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Cultus has been a familiar sight on Pakistani roads for decades, known for its compact size, affordability, and practicality. As one of the most popular hatchbacks in Pakistan, the Cultus has earned a reputation for being a reliable and efficient choice for daily commuting.
Key Specifications:
The Suzuki Cultus is renowned for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and ease of maneuverability. Below are some key specifications and features to consider:
Engine
The Cultus is typically equipped with a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that offers a balance between performance and fuel economy. This engine is designed to provide adequate power for city commuting while keeping running costs low.
Transmission
Suzuki offers both manual and automatic transmission options for the Cultus. The manual transmission provides a more hands-on driving experience, while the automatic option offers convenience in heavy traffic.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Cultus interior is designed to maximize space and comfort. Features may include fabric seats, air conditioning, a basic infotainment system, and adjustable seating to accommodate passengers and cargo.
Safety Features
Safety features in the Cultus typically include airbags for the driver and front passenger, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Some variants may also offer additional safety enhancements.
Fuel Efficiency
The Cultus is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving. Its efficient engine and lightweight design contribute to its economical fuel consumption.
Seating Capacity
The Cultus is designed to comfortably seat four to five passengers, depending on the variant. The rear seats can often be folded down to expand the cargo space when needed.
Reliability
One of the key strengths of the Suzuki Cultus is its reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs. It is a car that has proven its durability on Pakistani roads.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|13.5 – 32.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
