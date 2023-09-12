Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Suzuki Cultus has been a familiar sight on Pakistani roads for decades, known for its compact size, affordability, and practicality. As one of the most popular hatchbacks in Pakistan, the Cultus has earned a reputation for being a reliable and efficient choice for daily commuting.

Key Specifications:

The Suzuki Cultus is renowned for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and ease of maneuverability. Below are some key specifications and features to consider:

Engine

The Cultus is typically equipped with a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that offers a balance between performance and fuel economy. This engine is designed to provide adequate power for city commuting while keeping running costs low.

Advertisement

Transmission

Suzuki offers both manual and automatic transmission options for the Cultus. The manual transmission provides a more hands-on driving experience, while the automatic option offers convenience in heavy traffic.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Cultus interior is designed to maximize space and comfort. Features may include fabric seats, air conditioning, a basic infotainment system, and adjustable seating to accommodate passengers and cargo.

Safety Features

Safety features in the Cultus typically include airbags for the driver and front passenger, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Some variants may also offer additional safety enhancements.

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

The Cultus is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving. Its efficient engine and lightweight design contribute to its economical fuel consumption.

Seating Capacity

The Cultus is designed to comfortably seat four to five passengers, depending on the variant. The rear seats can often be folded down to expand the cargo space when needed.

One of the key strengths of the Suzuki Cultus is its reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs. It is a car that has proven its durability on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
Advertisement
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Price13.5 – 32.5 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space254 L
Kerb Weight785 – 795 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/R14

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has experienced substantial growth, offering a wide...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story