Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Announces September Price Lock Deal
Amid the continuous depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and its historic...
The Suzuki Cultus has long been a favourite among Pakistani car enthusiasts, known for its affordability and dependability. This compact car is celebrated for its practicality and efficiency, making it a popular choice for urban drivers.
Design and Exterior
The Cultus features a modern design that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Its clean lines and compact shape make it an ideal choice for navigating bustling city streets, and its small size ensures easy parking, a crucial benefit for city dwellers.
Interior Comfort and Convenience
Inside, the Cultus offers a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and user-friendliness. The cabin layout focuses on convenience, with intuitive controls for the driver. Both front and rear passengers enjoy ample legroom and headspace, ensuring a comfortable journey whether it’s a quick commute or an extended trip.
Engine and Performance
Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Tailored for city driving, it offers smooth acceleration and agile handling.
Safety and Security
Safety is a paramount concern for Suzuki in the Cultus. It comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure designed to absorb impact energy in the event of a collision.
Entertainment and Connectivity
The Suzuki Cultus is expected to offer modern entertainment and connectivity options to enhance the driving experience.
This may include features like a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, ensuring that occupants stay connected and entertained on their journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
Advertisement
PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|30.0 – 38.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.