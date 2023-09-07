Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Cultus

The Suzuki Cultus has long been a favourite among Pakistani car enthusiasts, known for its affordability and dependability. This compact car is celebrated for its practicality and efficiency, making it a popular choice for urban drivers.

Design and Exterior

The Cultus features a modern design that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Its clean lines and compact shape make it an ideal choice for navigating bustling city streets, and its small size ensures easy parking, a crucial benefit for city dwellers.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside, the Cultus offers a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and user-friendliness. The cabin layout focuses on convenience, with intuitive controls for the driver. Both front and rear passengers enjoy ample legroom and headspace, ensuring a comfortable journey whether it’s a quick commute or an extended trip.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Tailored for city driving, it offers smooth acceleration and agile handling.

Safety and Security

Safety is a paramount concern for Suzuki in the Cultus. It comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure designed to absorb impact energy in the event of a collision.

Entertainment and Connectivity

The Suzuki Cultus is expected to offer modern entertainment and connectivity options to enhance the driving experience.

This may include features like a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, ensuring that occupants stay connected and entertained on their journeys.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
Suzuki Cultus 2023 key features

Price30.0 – 38.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space254 L
Kerb Weight785 – 795 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/R14
