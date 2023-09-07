Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan September 2023

The Suzuki Cultus has long been a favourite among Pakistani car enthusiasts, known for its affordability and dependability. This compact car is celebrated for its practicality and efficiency, making it a popular choice for urban drivers.

Design and Exterior

The Cultus features a modern design that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Its clean lines and compact shape make it an ideal choice for navigating bustling city streets, and its small size ensures easy parking, a crucial benefit for city dwellers.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside, the Cultus offers a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and user-friendliness. The cabin layout focuses on convenience, with intuitive controls for the driver. Both front and rear passengers enjoy ample legroom and headspace, ensuring a comfortable journey whether it’s a quick commute or an extended trip.

Advertisement

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Tailored for city driving, it offers smooth acceleration and agile handling.

Safety and Security

Safety is a paramount concern for Suzuki in the Cultus. It comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure designed to absorb impact energy in the event of a collision.

Also Read Suzuki Announces September Price Lock Deal Amid the continuous depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and its historic...

Entertainment and Connectivity

Advertisement

The Suzuki Cultus is expected to offer modern entertainment and connectivity options to enhance the driving experience.

This may include features like a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, ensuring that occupants stay connected and entertained on their journeys.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Advertisement PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift PKR 4,366,000 Advertisement

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key features

Price 30.0 – 38.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 254 L Kerb Weight 785 – 795 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 16 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/R14