Suzuki Dzire Price in Pakistan and features – Sept 2023

In the realm of compact sedans in Pakistan, the Suzuki Dzire has long been a favorite choice among consumers seeking affordability without sacrificing comfort and performance. Known for its budget-friendly price and a host of key specifications, the Suzuki Dzire has consistently earned its place as a reliable and practical option for Pakistani drivers.

Key Features

Compact and Stylish Design: The Suzuki Dzire boasts a compact yet stylish exterior design. Its sleek profile, contemporary lines, and tasteful front grille make it an aesthetically pleasing choice for those seeking a modern look.

Spacious Interior: Inside the Dzire, you’ll find a surprisingly spacious cabin, considering its compact size. The interior is designed to maximize passenger comfort and provide ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants.

Fuel Efficiency: Suzuki has engineered the Dzire to excel in fuel efficiency. Its efficient engine options are designed to minimize fuel consumption, making it an economical choice for daily commutes and long drives alike.

Advanced Infotainment: The Dzire is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This system enhances the driving experience by keeping occupants entertained and connected on the go.

Safety Features: Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Dzire comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. These features contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle.

Smooth Ride: The Dzire is known for its comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension system. It handles city streets and highways with ease, providing a pleasant driving experience for occupants.

Customization Options: Suzuki recognizes that individual preferences vary, and the Dzire offers a range of trims and optional features, allowing buyers to customize their vehicle to match their unique needs and tastes.

Suzuki Dzire latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Suzuki Dzire in Pakistan 9s PKR 40,00,000

Suzuki Dzire key specifications

Engine Engine Type 1.2 Liter VVT Petrol Displacement 1197cc Power 82 bhp@6000 rpm Torque 113 NM @ 4200 RPM Mileage 20 to 22 KMPL Transmission: Transmission Automatic Drive Train Front Wheel Drive Number of Gears 5 Gears Number of Cylinders 4 Capacities: Fuel Tank Capacity 37 Liters Sitting Capacity 5 Persons Tires/ Wheels: Wheel Type Precious Cut Alloy Wheels Tire Size 185/ 65 R 15 Tires Type Tubeless Dimension: Length 3995 mm Width 1735 mm Height 1515 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm Ground Clearance 163 mm Boot Space 378 L Kerb Weight 990 Kg Gross Weight 1405 Kg Front Track 1520 mm Rear Track 1520 mm Minimum Turning Radius 4.80 m No. Of Doors 4 Seating Capacity 5

