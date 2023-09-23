Advertisement
Suzuki Dzire Price in Pakistan and features – Sept 2023

In the realm of compact sedans in Pakistan, the Suzuki Dzire has long been a favorite choice among consumers seeking affordability without sacrificing comfort and performance. Known for its budget-friendly price and a host of key specifications, the Suzuki Dzire has consistently earned its place as a reliable and practical option for Pakistani drivers.

Key Features

Compact and Stylish Design: The Suzuki Dzire boasts a compact yet stylish exterior design. Its sleek profile, contemporary lines, and tasteful front grille make it an aesthetically pleasing choice for those seeking a modern look.

Spacious Interior: Inside the Dzire, you’ll find a surprisingly spacious cabin, considering its compact size. The interior is designed to maximize passenger comfort and provide ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear occupants.

Fuel Efficiency: Suzuki has engineered the Dzire to excel in fuel efficiency. Its efficient engine options are designed to minimize fuel consumption, making it an economical choice for daily commutes and long drives alike.

Advanced Infotainment: The Dzire is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system that includes features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This system enhances the driving experience by keeping occupants entertained and connected on the go.

Safety Features: Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Dzire comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. These features contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle.

Smooth Ride: The Dzire is known for its comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension system. It handles city streets and highways with ease, providing a pleasant driving experience for occupants.

Customization Options: Suzuki recognizes that individual preferences vary, and the Dzire offers a range of trims and optional features, allowing buyers to customize their vehicle to match their unique needs and tastes.

Suzuki Dzire latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Suzuki Dzire in Pakistan 9s PKR 40,00,000

Suzuki Dzire key specifications

Engine
Engine Type1.2 Liter VVT Petrol
Displacement1197cc
Power82 bhp@6000 rpm
Torque113 NM @ 4200 RPM
Mileage20 to 22 KMPL
Transmission:
TransmissionAutomatic
Drive TrainFront Wheel Drive
Number of Gears5 Gears
Number of Cylinders4
Capacities:
Fuel Tank Capacity37 Liters
Sitting Capacity5 Persons
Tires/ Wheels:
Wheel TypePrecious Cut Alloy Wheels
Tire Size185/ 65 R 15
Tires TypeTubeless
Dimension:
Length3995 mm
Width1735 mm
Height1515 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm
Ground Clearance163 mm
Boot Space378 L
Kerb Weight990 Kg
Gross Weight1405 Kg
Front Track1520 mm
Rear Track1520 mm
Minimum Turning Radius4.80 m
No. Of Doors4
Seating Capacity5

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

