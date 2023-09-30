Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki is a major manufacturer of motorcycles, including commuter bikes and sportier models.

Honda and Chinese automakers have a strong presence in the local market.

Suzuki entered the premium motorcycle segment with its high-end models, and the GS 110S stood out for its impressive performance and attractive design.

While Honda and Chinese automakers have a strong presence in the local market, Suzuki focuses on the more upscale segments. Despite the competition, Suzuki maintains its position as a prominent manufacturer of two-wheelers by providing a variety of motorcycles that cater to different market segments, ranging from commuter bikes to sportier models.

The Suzuki GD 110S features a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and a 9.0-liter fuel tank. It’s equipped with a 4-speed mesh transmission system designed to provide a smooth riding experience.

With its self-start system and digital speedometer, the Suzuki GD 110S stands out as a premium bike compared to others in its class. Its aerodynamic design minimizes air resistance, and it boasts a comfortable stair-type seat ideal for long journeys. In addition to the Suzuki brand and its features, the Suzuki GD 110S also holds decent resale value in the market.

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GR 150 521,000

