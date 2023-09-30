Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement
  • Suzuki is a major manufacturer of motorcycles, including commuter bikes and sportier models.
  • The Suzuki GD 110S also holds decent resale value in the market.
  • Honda and Chinese automakers have a strong presence in the local market.
Advertisement

Suzuki entered the premium motorcycle segment with its high-end models, and the GS 110S stood out for its impressive performance and attractive design.

While Honda and Chinese automakers have a strong presence in the local market, Suzuki focuses on the more upscale segments. Despite the competition, Suzuki maintains its position as a prominent manufacturer of two-wheelers by providing a variety of motorcycles that cater to different market segments, ranging from commuter bikes to sportier models.

The Suzuki GD 110S features a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and a 9.0-liter fuel tank. It’s equipped with a 4-speed mesh transmission system designed to provide a smooth riding experience.

With its self-start system and digital speedometer, the Suzuki GD 110S stands out as a premium bike compared to others in its class. Its aerodynamic design minimizes air resistance, and it boasts a comfortable stair-type seat ideal for long journeys. In addition to the Suzuki brand and its features, the Suzuki GD 110S also holds decent resale value in the market.

Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan - October 2023

Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GD 110sRs335,000
Advertisement

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GSX 125488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GR 150 521,000

Also Read

Honda CD 70 2024 latest Price in Pakistan & features
Honda CD 70 2024 latest Price in Pakistan & features

Honda introduced the 2024 Honda CD 70 model with new color options....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story