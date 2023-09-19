Suzuki GD 110S price in Pakistan – September 2023

In Pakistan, Suzuki is a well-established name known for its extensive lineup of motorcycles designed to meet a wide range of needs and market segments.

All Suzuki models have garnered significant popularity, with the GD110s, in particular, earning a stellar reputation as one of the leading commuter motorcycles due to its stylish and respectable appearance.

Its design has been carefully crafted to include aerodynamic elements aimed at reducing air resistance.

This motorcycle is equipped with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, featuring an electric ignition system and rear drum brakes. Additionally, it comes equipped with a digital speedometer and incorporates streamlined aesthetics to minimize air resistance.

Suzuki GD 110S price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000 Also Read Suzuki Alto sales surge by 92% in August 2023 In August 2023, the Suzuki Alto, a popular choice among Pakistani consumers,...