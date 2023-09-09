Advertisement
Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki GD110s

In Pakistan, Suzuki is a well-established name known for its extensive lineup of motorcycles designed to meet a wide range of needs and market segments. All Suzuki models have garnered significant popularity, with the GD110s, in particular, earning a stellar reputation as one of the leading commuter motorcycles due to its stylish and respectable appearance.

Its design has been carefully crafted to include aerodynamic elements aimed at reducing air resistance.

This motorcycle is equipped with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, featuring an electric ignition system and rear drum brakes. Additionally, it comes equipped with a digital speedometer and incorporates streamlined aesthetics to minimize air resistance.

Suzuki GD 110S price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GD 110s335,000
Also Read

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS latest price in Pakistan September 2023
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS latest price in Pakistan September 2023

VXL AGS variant features Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.  Small size makes...

