Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Grand Vitara, a versatile and rugged SUV, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts in Pakistan for many years. Known for its off-road capability and reliability, the Grand Vitara is a popular choice for those who seek adventure and practicality in a vehicle.

Key Specifications:

The Suzuki Grand Vitara is known for its robust performance, practicality, and off-road capabilities. Let’s explore its key specifications:

Engine Options

The Grand Vitara typically comes with a choice of engines, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The 2.4-liter engine is known for its higher power output and better performance.

Transmission

Most Grand Vitara models are equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive gear shifts. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

One of the standout features of the Grand Vitara is its capable AWD system. This system allows the vehicle to tackle various terrains, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road adventures.

Interior Comfort

The Grand Vitara offers a comfortable and spacious interior with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The seats are often designed for comfort on long journeys.

Information and connectivity

While older models may feature basic infotainment systems, newer versions may come with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the Grand Vitara, and it typically includes features like antilock brakes, stability control, airbags, and a reinforced body structure for crash protection.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Grand Vitara’s off-road prowess is a significant selling point. It often includes features like high ground clearance, a robust suspension system, and a capable 4×4 drivetrain for off-road enthusiasts.

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan is around PKR 55,00,000

Suzuki Grand Vitara key specifications

Engine Details: Engine type J24B Displacement (cm3) 2393 Cylinders 4 Valves 16 Bore x stroke (mm) 92.0 X 90.0 Compression ratio 10 Variable valve timing camshaft STD Maximum power (kw @ rpm) 122 @ 6000 Maximum torque (nm @ rpm) 225 @ 3800 Dimensions: Overall length (mm) 4500 Overall width (mm) 1810 Overall height (mm) 1695 Wheelbase (mm) 2640 Kerb to kerb turning circle (m) 10 Ground clearance unladen (mm) 200 Approach angle (o) 29 Ramp break over angle (o) 19 Departure angle (o) 27 Number of doors 5 Seating capacity 5 Manual Transmission: Type 5-speed manual 1st gear ratio 4.545 2nd gear ratio 2.354 3rd gear ratio 1.693 4th gear ratio 1.241 5th gear ratio 1 Reverse gear ratio 4.431 Final drive ratio 3.727 4-wheel-drive FULL-TIME 4-MODE Automatic Transmission Type 4-SPEED 1st gear ratio 2.826 2nd gear ratio 1.493 3rd gear ratio 1 4th gear ratio 0.688 Reverse gear ratio 2.703 Final drive ratio 5.125 4-wheel-drive FULL-TIME 4-MODE Fuel Efficency Fuel tank capacity (l) 66 Consumption* (l 100km) manual 8.9 Consumption* (l 100km) automatic 9.9 Co2 emissions (g km) manual 212 Co2 emissions (g km) automatic 234 Track FRONT (MM) 1540 REAR (MM) 1570 Cargo Capacity Lttres REAR SEAT UP; TO LOWER WINDOW 398 REAR SEAT DOWN; TO LOWER WINDOW 758 REAR SEAT DOWN (MAXIMUM) 1386

