Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Grand Vitara, a versatile and rugged SUV, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts in Pakistan for many years. Known for its off-road capability and reliability, the Grand Vitara is a popular choice for those who seek adventure and practicality in a vehicle.

Key Specifications: 

The Suzuki Grand Vitara is known for its robust performance, practicality, and off-road capabilities. Let’s explore its key specifications:

Engine Options

The Grand Vitara typically comes with a choice of engines, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The 2.4-liter engine is known for its higher power output and better performance.

Transmission

Most Grand Vitara models are equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive gear shifts. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

One of the standout features of the Grand Vitara is its capable AWD system. This system allows the vehicle to tackle various terrains, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road adventures.

Interior Comfort

The Grand Vitara offers a comfortable and spacious interior with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The seats are often designed for comfort on long journeys.

Information and connectivity

While older models may feature basic infotainment systems, newer versions may come with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the Grand Vitara, and it typically includes features like antilock brakes, stability control, airbags, and a reinforced body structure for crash protection.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Grand Vitara’s off-road prowess is a significant selling point. It often includes features like high ground clearance, a robust suspension system, and a capable 4×4 drivetrain for off-road enthusiasts.

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan

Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan is around PKR 55,00,000

Suzuki Grand Vitara key specifications

Engine Details:
Engine typeJ24B
Displacement (cm3)2393
Cylinders4
Valves16
Bore x stroke (mm)92.0 X 90.0
Compression ratio10
Variable valve timing camshaftSTD
Maximum power (kw @ rpm)122 @ 6000
Maximum torque (nm @ rpm)225 @ 3800
Dimensions:
Overall length (mm)4500
Overall width (mm)1810
Overall height (mm)1695
Wheelbase (mm)2640
Kerb to kerb turning circle (m)10
Ground clearance unladen (mm)200
Approach angle (o)29
Ramp break over angle (o)19
Departure angle (o)27
Number of doors5
Seating capacity5
Manual Transmission:
Type5-speed manual
1st gear ratio4.545
2nd gear ratio2.354
3rd gear ratio1.693
4th gear ratio1.241
5th gear ratio1
Reverse gear ratio4.431
Final drive ratio3.727
4-wheel-driveFULL-TIME 4-MODE
Automatic Transmission
Type4-SPEED
1st gear ratio2.826
2nd gear ratio1.493
3rd gear ratio1
4th gear ratio0.688
Reverse gear ratio2.703
Final drive ratio5.125
4-wheel-driveFULL-TIME 4-MODE
Fuel Efficency
Fuel tank capacity (l)66
Consumption* (l 100km) manual8.9
Consumption* (l 100km) automatic9.9
Co2 emissions (g km) manual212
Co2 emissions (g km) automatic234
Track
FRONT (MM)1540
REAR (MM)1570
Cargo Capacity Lttres
REAR SEAT UP; TO LOWER WINDOW398
REAR SEAT DOWN; TO LOWER WINDOW758
REAR SEAT DOWN (MAXIMUM)1386

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

