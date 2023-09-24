Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Suzuki Grand Vitara, a versatile and rugged SUV, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts in Pakistan for many years. Known for its off-road capability and reliability, the Grand Vitara is a popular choice for those who seek adventure and practicality in a vehicle.
Key Specifications:
The Suzuki Grand Vitara is known for its robust performance, practicality, and off-road capabilities. Let’s explore its key specifications:
Engine Options
The Grand Vitara typically comes with a choice of engines, including a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The 2.4-liter engine is known for its higher power output and better performance.
Transmission
Most Grand Vitara models are equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive gear shifts. Some variants may offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
One of the standout features of the Grand Vitara is its capable AWD system. This system allows the vehicle to tackle various terrains, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road adventures.
Interior Comfort
The Grand Vitara offers a comfortable and spacious interior with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The seats are often designed for comfort on long journeys.
Information and connectivity
While older models may feature basic infotainment systems, newer versions may come with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with smartphone integration platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority in the Grand Vitara, and it typically includes features like antilock brakes, stability control, airbags, and a reinforced body structure for crash protection.
Off-Road Capabilities
The Grand Vitara’s off-road prowess is a significant selling point. It often includes features like high ground clearance, a robust suspension system, and a capable 4×4 drivetrain for off-road enthusiasts.
Suzuki Grand Vitara latest Price In Pakistan is around PKR 55,00,000
|Engine Details:
|Engine type
|J24B
|Displacement (cm3)
|2393
|Cylinders
|4
|Valves
|16
|Bore x stroke (mm)
|92.0 X 90.0
|Compression ratio
|10
|Variable valve timing camshaft
|STD
|Maximum power (kw @ rpm)
|122 @ 6000
|Maximum torque (nm @ rpm)
|225 @ 3800
|Dimensions:
|Overall length (mm)
|4500
|Overall width (mm)
|1810
|Overall height (mm)
|1695
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2640
|Kerb to kerb turning circle (m)
|10
|Ground clearance unladen (mm)
|200
|Approach angle (o)
|29
|Ramp break over angle (o)
|19
|Departure angle (o)
|27
|Number of doors
|5
|Seating capacity
|5
|Manual Transmission:
|Type
|5-speed manual
|1st gear ratio
|4.545
|2nd gear ratio
|2.354
|3rd gear ratio
|1.693
|4th gear ratio
|1.241
|5th gear ratio
|1
|Reverse gear ratio
|4.431
|Final drive ratio
|3.727
|4-wheel-drive
|FULL-TIME 4-MODE
|Automatic Transmission
|Type
|4-SPEED
|1st gear ratio
|2.826
|2nd gear ratio
|1.493
|3rd gear ratio
|1
|4th gear ratio
|0.688
|Reverse gear ratio
|2.703
|Final drive ratio
|5.125
|4-wheel-drive
|FULL-TIME 4-MODE
|Fuel Efficency
|Fuel tank capacity (l)
|66
|Consumption* (l 100km) manual
|8.9
|Consumption* (l 100km) automatic
|9.9
|Co2 emissions (g km) manual
|212
|Co2 emissions (g km) automatic
|234
|Track
|FRONT (MM)
|1540
|REAR (MM)
|1570
|Cargo Capacity Lttres
|REAR SEAT UP; TO LOWER WINDOW
|398
|REAR SEAT DOWN; TO LOWER WINDOW
|758
|REAR SEAT DOWN (MAXIMUM)
|1386
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
