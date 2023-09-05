Suzuki GS 150 Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki is well-known in the motorcycle industry for its reputation for reliability, strength, and power. While Suzuki has produced motorcycles for a considerable period, the GS 150 model stands out as a prime example of Suzuki’s dedication to providing an exceptional riding experience. Let’s dive deeper into an in-depth examination of the GS 150.
Suzuki GS 150 features
The Suzuki GS 150 boasts a stylish and aerodynamic design, enhancing its visual appeal for a smooth riding experience. With meticulous attention to detail, this 150cc bike exemplifies craftsmanship. It features a 149cc 4-stroke air-cooled OHC engine, weighing 116 kg when dry. The GS 150 offers stability both in city and highway rides, with a fuel efficiency of 35 to 40 Km/L.
Design and visual appeal
One of the first things that catch the eye when looking at the Suzuki GS 150 is its sleek and stylish design. Suzuki has carefully crafted this motorcycle, not only for optimal performance but also for visual appeal. The aerodynamic design not only adds to its aesthetic charm but also contributes to a smoother and more efficient ride.
Power and performance
Under the hood, or rather, beneath the sleek exterior, the Suzuki GS 150 packs a punch. It features a 4-stroke air-cooled OHC engine with a displacement of 149 cc. This engine configuration ensures a potent combination of power and efficiency, making it suitable for various riding scenarios.
Fuel Efficiency
For many riders, fuel efficiency is a crucial factor when considering a motorcycle. The Suzuki GS 150 doesn’t disappoint in this regard. On average, it delivers an impressive fuel economy of 35 to 40 km per liter. This means fewer stops at the fuel pump, more miles on the road, and ultimately, cost savings for the rider.
Suzuki GS 150 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan
Suzuki GS 150 latest price in Pakistan is PKR 36,4000.
Suzuki GS 150 2023 key specifications
|Price
|PKR 521,000
|Dimensions (Lxwxh)
|1890 x 785 x 1120 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|150 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|13.8 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Torque
|13.4 Nm @ 6000.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|57.0 x 56.8 Nm
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1
|Starting
|Kick & Electric Start
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Top Speed
|100 KM/H
|Petrol Capacity
|12 L
|Fuel Average
|45.0 KM/L
|Dry Weight
|116 KG
|Wheel Size
|–
|Tyre at Back
|3.0 – 18
|Tyre at Front
|2.75 – 18
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.