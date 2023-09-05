Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, has long been a favorite in the Pakistani automobile market. The Suzuki Mehran, a compact car known for its simplicity and efficiency, has been a trusted companion for many Pakistani families and individuals. In this article, we’ll explore the price and key specifications of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan.

A Timeless Design

The Suzuki Mehran may have a simple and straightforward design, but it has become an icon in the Pakistani automotive landscape. Its compact size makes it an ideal choice for navigating through crowded city streets, while its straightforward design has won the hearts of those who appreciate practicality.

Efficient engine performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Mehran is equipped with a reliable and fuel-efficient engine. This 800-cc engine delivers sufficient power for daily commutes and short trips, making it a cost-effective choice for those concerned about fuel consumption. The Mehran’s engine is designed for efficiency and reliability, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free driving experience.

Advertisement

Key Specifications at a Glance:

Engine: 800cc

Transmission: Manual

Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats up to five passengers

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent mileage, perfect for daily commutes Advertisement

Interior Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Mehran, you’ll find a simple yet functional interior. The cabin is designed to comfortably seat up to five passengers, making it an ideal choice for small families or individuals. While the interior may not be lavish, it provides the essential features needed for a comfortable ride.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Mehran is equipped with safety features to ensure peace of mind on the road. These features include seatbelts, side-impact door beams, and a robust braking system.

Also Read Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023 When it comes to SUVs, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing...

Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Advertisement Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II Advertisement PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) Advertisement PKR 900,000

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement