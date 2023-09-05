Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Advertisement

Suzuki, a name synonymous with reliability and affordability, has long been a favorite in the Pakistani automobile market. The Suzuki Mehran, a compact car known for its simplicity and efficiency, has been a trusted companion for many Pakistani families and individuals. In this article, we’ll explore the price and key specifications of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan.

A Timeless Design

The Suzuki Mehran may have a simple and straightforward design, but it has become an icon in the Pakistani automotive landscape. Its compact size makes it an ideal choice for navigating through crowded city streets, while its straightforward design has won the hearts of those who appreciate practicality.

Efficient engine performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Mehran is equipped with a reliable and fuel-efficient engine. This 800-cc engine delivers sufficient power for daily commutes and short trips, making it a cost-effective choice for those concerned about fuel consumption. The Mehran’s engine is designed for efficiency and reliability, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free driving experience.

Advertisement

Key Specifications at a Glance:

  • Engine: 800cc
  • Transmission: Manual
  • Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats up to five passengers
  • Fuel Efficiency: Excellent mileage, perfect for daily commutes
    • Advertisement

Interior Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Mehran, you’ll find a simple yet functional interior. The cabin is designed to comfortably seat up to five passengers, making it an ideal choice for small families or individuals. While the interior may not be lavish, it provides the essential features needed for a comfortable ride.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Mehran is equipped with safety features to ensure peace of mind on the road. These features include seatbelts, side-impact door beams, and a robust braking system.

Also Read

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

When it comes to SUVs, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing...

Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice*
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II
PKR 820,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)

PKR 949,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition
PKR 890,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II
Advertisement

PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)
Advertisement
PKR 900,000

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story