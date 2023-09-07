Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The Suzuki Mehran, a beloved icon in Pakistan’s automotive landscape, has been a reliable companion for countless families and individuals for over three decades. Known for its affordability, simplicity, and durability, the Mehran has carved a special place in the hearts of Pakistani motorists. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications.
Key Specifications
Engine and Performance
The Suzuki Mehran is powered by a modest 796cc, 3-cylinder engine, which produces 39 horsepower and 59 Nm of torque. It comes with a 4-speed manual transmission, providing straightforward and efficient power delivery.
The car is designed primarily for city commuting and offers a comfortable ride for daily use.
Exterior
The Suzuki Mehran features a compact and simple design that has remained largely unchanged for years, giving it a timeless appeal. It typically comes with basic exterior features, including manual side mirrors and door handles, steel rims with wheel caps, and basic lighting elements. The available color options may vary depending on the year and trim level.
Interior
Inside the Mehran, you will find a minimalist cabin with basic features and materials. The seating is designed to accommodate up to five passengers, although comfort and space can be limited, especially for long journeys. The dashboard features a basic instrument cluster, ventilation controls, and a simple audio system.
Safety
Safety features in the Suzuki Mehran are limited compared to modern vehicles. It typically includes basic safety features like seatbelts, door locks, and a high-mount stop lamp. It’s essential to exercise caution and adhere to safe driving practices when driving the Mehran, given its minimal safety features.
Fuel Efficiency
The Mehran is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. With its small engine and lightweight design, it can deliver impressive mileage, helping owners save on fuel expenses.
|Variants
|Price*
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II
PKR 820,000
|Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)
PKR 949,000
|Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition
PKR 890,000
|Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II
PKR 900,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)
PKR 900,000
