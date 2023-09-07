Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Suzuki Mehran, a beloved icon in Pakistan’s automotive landscape, has been a reliable companion for countless families and individuals for over three decades. Known for its affordability, simplicity, and durability, the Mehran has carved a special place in the hearts of Pakistani motorists. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications.

Key Specifications

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Mehran is powered by a modest 796cc, 3-cylinder engine, which produces 39 horsepower and 59 Nm of torque. It comes with a 4-speed manual transmission, providing straightforward and efficient power delivery.

The car is designed primarily for city commuting and offers a comfortable ride for daily use.

Advertisement

Exterior

The Suzuki Mehran features a compact and simple design that has remained largely unchanged for years, giving it a timeless appeal. It typically comes with basic exterior features, including manual side mirrors and door handles, steel rims with wheel caps, and basic lighting elements. The available color options may vary depending on the year and trim level.

Interior

Inside the Mehran, you will find a minimalist cabin with basic features and materials. The seating is designed to accommodate up to five passengers, although comfort and space can be limited, especially for long journeys. The dashboard features a basic instrument cluster, ventilation controls, and a simple audio system.

Safety

Safety features in the Suzuki Mehran are limited compared to modern vehicles. It typically includes basic safety features like seatbelts, door locks, and a high-mount stop lamp. It’s essential to exercise caution and adhere to safe driving practices when driving the Mehran, given its minimal safety features.

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023 The Toyota Fortuner, a robust and versatile SUV, has made its mark...

Fuel Efficiency

The Mehran is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. With its small engine and lightweight design, it can deliver impressive mileage, helping owners save on fuel expenses.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Advertisement Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Advertisement PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II PKR 900,000 Advertisement Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) Advertisement Advertisement PKR 900,000

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.