Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran witnessed a lot of success in previous decades in the Pakistani market, as the 800cc car was known for its low maintenance cost, robust engine, and easy availability of spare parts.

The car introduced in 1979 was once the common man’s dream, but despite its basic drive pleasure, and no safety, Suzuki’s iconic hatchback has ruled Pakistani roads for decades, and can still be found easily.

The country’s oldest carmaker first introduced Mehran and it was offered with minimal design with basic features. Over time, the car made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

Back in the day, the famous Suzuki Mehran was introduced at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at around Rs8lacs. The car survived in the market due to its built design and its compact size made it a good buy as maneuvering in congested traffic is a major concern of people living in a metropolis.

As the company ends Mehran production, the model still holds a portion of the market when it comes to basic models. Amid the crisis, people are facing record-high car prices, but the Suzuki Mehran is still available in a considerable price bracket.

Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice*
Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio

PKR 820,000

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)

Advertisement

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 949,000

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Advertisement

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 890,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
PKR 900,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

Advertisement
PKR 900,000

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story