Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price – Pakistan has a deep connection with the iconic Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback that enjoyed unparalleled popularity and dominated the market for an extended period.

Despite being globally outdated, the 800cc vehicle was produced in Pakistan until around five years ago. Introduced by Pak Suzuki, the oldest car manufacturer in the country, Mehran initially entered the market in the 1980s and continues to enjoy popularity thanks to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance expenses.

The Suzuki Mehran became highly popular for its compact yet robust engine, drawing a large fanbase because of its straightforward design and essential functionalities. While there were some minor changes made to the car over time, its overall shape and specifications remained largely unchanged.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran Exterior

The Suzuki Mehran’s latest model showcases a box-like exterior design. It features trapezium-shaped headlights, a grille with rectangular-shaped openings on one side and a sealed end on the other, and standard black bumpers. The rear end includes slightly angular square taillights and a standard hatchback with a black bumper.

In the higher-end VXR versions, the Boss variant has color-matched bumpers. The overall exterior design of the Suzuki Mehran reflects a minimalistic style reminiscent of cars from the 1980s.