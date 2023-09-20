Suzuki Mehran latest price Pakistan – Sept 2023

Pakistan has a strong connection with the Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback car that remained popular for many years. This 800cc car was outdated globally and we were the last to produce it about five years ago.
The Mehran, initially introduced by Pak Suzuki, Pakistan’s oldest car manufacturer, made its debut in the 1980s. Despite its age, it remained popular because of its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.
This car is well-known for its small yet sturdy engine, and it has a simple design with basic features that appealed to a large number of people. While there were some minor changes to the car over the years, its shape and specifications remained largely unchanged.
Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan
Suzuki Mehran is available in the market between the range of Rs7- 13 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.
|Variants
|Price*
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II
800 cc, Manual, Petrol
Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio
PKR 820,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)
800 cc, Manual, Petrol
Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio
PKR 949,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition
800 cc, Manual, Petrol
Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio
PKR 890,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II
800 cc, Manual, Petrol
Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio
PKR 900,000
Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)
800 cc, Manual, Petrol
Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio
PKR 900,000
