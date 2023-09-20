Suzuki Mehran latest price Pakistan – Sept 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Pakistan has a strong connection with the Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback car that remained popular for many years. This 800cc car was outdated globally and we were the last to produce it about five years ago.

The Mehran, initially introduced by Pak Suzuki, Pakistan’s oldest car manufacturer, made its debut in the 1980s. Despite its age, it remained popular because of its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs.

This car is well-known for its small yet sturdy engine, and it has a simple design with basic features that appealed to a large number of people. While there were some minor changes to the car over the years, its shape and specifications remained largely unchanged.

Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran is available in the market between the range of Rs7- 13 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.

VariantsPrice*

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio

PKR 820,000

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 949,000

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 890,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)

800 cc, Manual, Petrol

Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio

PKR 900,000
