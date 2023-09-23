Suzuki Price Increase: GR150 and GSX125 Get a Raise

Suzuki Pakistan raises prices for GR150 and GSX125 motorcycles, in line with a broader trend in the Pakistani motorcycle market.

The price increases concern potential buyers, who must now budget more for buying these motorcycles.

The trend of price increases is likely to continue in the coming years due to economic and political instability.

Advertisement

Suzuki Pakistan follows the trend of significant price hikes in the motorcycle market, similar to Atlas Honda, announcing substantial increases for the GR150 and GSX125 models. These adjustments are a response to economic uncertainties and industry challenges. Let’s examine the implications of this price hike.

The Latest Price Increases

Starting on September 15, 2023, Suzuki Pakistan introduced a significant price increase for the GR150 and GSX125 models. Although the extent of the hike is surprising, it aligns with the pattern of price rises seen in the Pakistani motorcycle market. Here are the updated prices for these two motorcycles:

GR150:

Previous Price: Rs. 521,000

New Price: Rs. 547,000

Advertisement

Increase: Rs. 26,000

GSX125:

Previous Price: Rs. 488,000

New Price: Rs. 499,000

Increase: Rs. 11,000

These price hikes are causing worries for prospective buyers, as they now need to allocate more funds to purchase these motorcycles.

Advertisement

Factors Behind the Price Hike

Despite the substantial price rise, Suzuki Pakistan has not given explicit reasons for this choice. Nevertheless, there are several potential factors that might be driving this price increase:

Import Difficulties: The motorcycle industry in Pakistan, including companies like Yamaha and Suzuki, relies on importing key components. Any disruptions in the import process can lead to increased costs.

Expensive Raw Materials: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in motorcycle manufacturing can directly impact the overall cost of production.

Unstable PKR: The instability of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the US Dollar (USD) plays a pivotal role in determining the final retail prices of motorcycles. A weaker PKR leads to higher costs for imported components.

The Illusion of Localization

Advertisement

It’s important to highlight that despite assertions of localization, numerous motorcycle makers in Pakistan, such as Yamaha and Suzuki, continue to import a substantial portion of their motorcycle components. This dependence on imports leaves them susceptible to currency exchange rate fluctuations. In this scenario, a stronger USD can lead to increased motorcycle prices, which may not be in the best interest of consumers.

Also Read Changan CS55 Plus Facelift Hits the Market: A Striking Upgrade Changan recently launched the updated CS55 Plus SUV, bringing exciting improvements. The...

The road ahead

Regrettably, it seems that the trend of price increases will persist in the coming years. Economic and political instability continue to pose substantial difficulties for the automotive sector, and it might be several months or even more before the industry stabilizes. For consumers and enthusiasts, this entails navigating through a period of uncertainty and closely monitoring the ever-changing motorcycle market in Pakistan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”