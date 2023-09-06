Suzuki Swift 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan & Features

The Suzuki Swift 2023 is available in Pakistan with a price range starting from PKR 4,256,000 for the base GL Manual variant and going up to PKR 4,960,000 for the top-tier GLX CVT variant. These prices are ex-factory rates, ensuring transparency for prospective buyers.

The Suzuki Swift, a subcompact car, has a global legacy dating back to its first appearance at the Paris Motor Show in September 2004. Launched as a sporty subcompact vehicle, it exceeded sales forecasts, gaining immense popularity worldwide. The model was introduced in Pakistan in 2009 by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited, equipped with a 1.3-liter M13A petrol engine and a choice of 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Swift underwent multiple generational updates. The second-generation model, introduced in 2010, featured a larger wheelbase and a rounded design. In 2017, the third-generation Swift was unveiled, incorporating Suzuki’s mild hybrid technologies. In 2020, this version received a facelift with various aesthetic enhancements. The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift made its debut in Pakistan in 2022, offering three trims: GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Exterior

The 2023 Swift showcases a modern and bold exterior design. GL variants come with Halogen multi-reflector headlamps for excellent nighttime visibility, while the GLX variant boasts LED projection headlamps with automatic leveling for optimal lighting performance. A hexagonal grille with chrome lining adds sophistication to the front, and GL variants feature bumper-mounted daytime running lights (DRLs), while the GLX integrates DRLs into the headlamps. The GLX also includes fog lamps for enhanced visibility in adverse weather. LED high-mounted stop lamps and LED rear combination lamps complete the distinctive rear lighting.

Suzuki Swift Interior

The Swift’s interior prioritizes space and comfort, featuring height-adjustable driver seats and headrests on all seats. A power electric steering system with tilt adjustment ensures customized driving positions, with the GLX variant offering telescopic adjustment. The GLX variant includes steering switches for convenient audio control. All Swift variants feature a 9-inch infotainment system and offer convenience features like electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and air conditioning. The GLX variant adds smart trunk opening, keyless push start, and cruise control.

Suzuki Swift Engine

The Suzuki Swift 2023 is available in three variants: GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT). The GL variant is powered by a DOHC 16-valve VVT engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, delivering 61 kW of power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4200 rpm. The GL (CVT) variant shares the same engine but utilizes a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The GLX (CVT) variant also employs the same engine and transmission specifications as the GL (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Ride & Handling

The 2023 Suzuki Swift offers improved performance and dynamic handling. It is easy to handle, providing swift responses to driver inputs for a balanced and composed driving experience. The Swift maintains stability, even at high speeds, thanks to its impressive grip, which ensures firm contact with the road. While the Swift may exhibit slight body roll during cornering due to its lightweight construction and good grip, this characteristic enhances its dynamic feel without compromising safety or control.

Suzuki Swift Maintenance

Maintaining the Suzuki Swift is convenient, given its production history in Pakistan since 2009. Auto parts for the Swift are widely available across Pakistan at reasonable prices, ensuring cost-effective maintenance for owners.

Suzuki Swift Specifications

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16

