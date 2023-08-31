Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023
The automotive landscape in Pakistan has been reshaped in recent years, with various international manufacturers introducing their vehicles to cater to the diverse preferences of Pakistani consumers. Among these manufacturers, Suzuki has maintained its stronghold in the market with its popular models, one of which is the Suzuki Swift. Renowned for its compact design, reliability, and affordability, the Suzuki Swift has become a familiar sight on Pakistani roads.
Key Specifications
The Suzuki Swift boasts a set of specifications that cater to the needs and preferences of modern drivers. Here are some key specifications that contribute to the Swift’s appeal in the Pakistani market:
Engine Options
The Swift typically offers a range of engine choices, each designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency. These engines are well-suited for city commuting and urban driving conditions.
Transmission
The vehicle is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing buyers to choose the transmission that best suits their driving style.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Swift’s interior is designed to provide comfort and convenience. Features such as comfortable seating, modern infotainment systems, and ample cabin space enhance the overall driving experience.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for both manufacturers and consumers. The Suzuki Swift often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more, contributing to its safety ratings.
Fuel Efficiency
The Swift’s fuel-efficient engines contribute to its appeal as a practical and economical option for daily commuting and city driving.
Exterior Design
The Swift’s modern and youthful exterior design has resonated with a wide range of car buyers. Its compact dimensions, stylish lines, and distinct features make it a visually appealing choice.
Warranty
Suzuki often offers competitive warranties on its vehicles, providing customers with additional assurance and support.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swiift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swiift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swiift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
|Price
|25.5 – 51.4 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 – 180 mm
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
