The automotive landscape in Pakistan has been reshaped in recent years, with various international manufacturers introducing their vehicles to cater to the diverse preferences of Pakistani consumers. Among these manufacturers, Suzuki has maintained its stronghold in the market with its popular models, one of which is the Suzuki Swift. Renowned for its compact design, reliability, and affordability, the Suzuki Swift has become a familiar sight on Pakistani roads.

Key Specifications

The Suzuki Swift boasts a set of specifications that cater to the needs and preferences of modern drivers. Here are some key specifications that contribute to the Swift’s appeal in the Pakistani market:

Engine Options

The Swift typically offers a range of engine choices, each designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency. These engines are well-suited for city commuting and urban driving conditions.

Transmission

The vehicle is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing buyers to choose the transmission that best suits their driving style.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Swift’s interior is designed to provide comfort and convenience. Features such as comfortable seating, modern infotainment systems, and ample cabin space enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for both manufacturers and consumers. The Suzuki Swift often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more, contributing to its safety ratings.

Fuel Efficiency

The Swift’s fuel-efficient engines contribute to its appeal as a practical and economical option for daily commuting and city driving.

Exterior Design

The Swift’s modern and youthful exterior design has resonated with a wide range of car buyers. Its compact dimensions, stylish lines, and distinct features make it a visually appealing choice.

Warranty

Suzuki often offers competitive warranties on its vehicles, providing customers with additional assurance and support.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swiift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swiift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swiift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price 25.5 – 51.4 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16

