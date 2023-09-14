Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

In the bustling automotive market of Pakistan, the Suzuki Swift stands out as a popular choice among car enthusiasts. This compact and stylish hatchback has garnered attention for its affordability, versatility, and reliable performance. In this article, we’ll delve into the price range and key specifications of the Suzuki Swift to provide you with valuable insights if you’re considering this car as your next ride.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Swift is available with a range of engine options, including both gasoline and hybrid variants. The 1.2-liter petrol engine is a popular choice, known for its efficient performance and fuel economy. It offers a balanced blend of power and mileage, making it suitable for daily commuting and occasional road trips.

Stylish Design

The Suzuki Swift is celebrated for its modern and dynamic design. Its sleek lines, bold front grille, and distinctive headlights contribute to its overall stylish appearance. The car’s compact size makes it ideal for navigating through urban traffic with ease.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Swift, you’ll find a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The seats provide ample support, and the dashboard layout is intuitive and user-friendly. The car offers sufficient legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance crash protection.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Swift may feature an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and other entertainment options. These features add convenience and entertainment value to your driving experience.

Driving Dynamics

The Swift is known for its agile and responsive handling, making it enjoyable to drive on winding roads and city streets. Its compact size and well-tuned suspension contribute to a smooth and comfortable ride.

Resale Value

Suzuki cars typically retain their value well in the Pakistani market, which can be advantageous if you decide to sell or trade in your Swift in the future.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a hallmark of the Suzuki Swift. Whether you opt for the traditional gasoline engine or the hybrid version, you can expect excellent mileage, which translates to savings at the pump.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Mileage City 14 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 37 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L

