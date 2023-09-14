Advertisement
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

In the bustling automotive market of Pakistan, the Suzuki Swift stands out as a popular choice among car enthusiasts. This compact and stylish hatchback has garnered attention for its affordability, versatility, and reliable performance. In this article, we’ll delve into the price range and key specifications of the Suzuki Swift to provide you with valuable insights if you’re considering this car as your next ride.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Swift is available with a range of engine options, including both gasoline and hybrid variants. The 1.2-liter petrol engine is a popular choice, known for its efficient performance and fuel economy. It offers a balanced blend of power and mileage, making it suitable for daily commuting and occasional road trips.

Stylish Design

The Suzuki Swift is celebrated for its modern and dynamic design. Its sleek lines, bold front grille, and distinctive headlights contribute to its overall stylish appearance. The car’s compact size makes it ideal for navigating through urban traffic with ease.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Swift, you’ll find a comfortable and well-designed cabin. The seats provide ample support, and the dashboard layout is intuitive and user-friendly. The car offers sufficient legroom and headroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance crash protection.

Infotainment

Depending on the trim level, the Suzuki Swift may feature an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and other entertainment options. These features add convenience and entertainment value to your driving experience.

Driving Dynamics

The Swift is known for its agile and responsive handling, making it enjoyable to drive on winding roads and city streets. Its compact size and well-tuned suspension contribute to a smooth and comfortable ride.

Resale Value

Suzuki cars typically retain their value well in the Pakistani market, which can be advantageous if you decide to sell or trade in your Swift in the future.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a hallmark of the Suzuki Swift. Whether you opt for the traditional gasoline engine or the hybrid version, you can expect excellent mileage, which translates to savings at the pump.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3845 mm
Kerb Weight855 KG
Overall Width1735 mm
Boot Space265 L
Overall Height1520 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2450 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance160 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1200 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power82 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio12.5:1
Torque113 Nm at 4400 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMulti-Point Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size185/55/16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City14 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity37 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

End of Article
