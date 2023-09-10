Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification in recent years. One of the standout cars on the market is the Suzuki Swift. Known for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and affordable pricing, the Suzuki Swift has become a popular choice for individuals and families alike.

Suzuki Swift Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift a standout option in its segment:

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Swift is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. It is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient 1.3-liter engine, delivering a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Advertisement

With its lightweight construction and agile handling, the Swift is well-suited for city driving and offers impressive fuel efficiency on the open road.

Information and connectivity

Depending on the variant, the Suzuki Swift is equipped with a modern infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for audio streaming and charging.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Swift reflects this commitment with features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control systems. The car’s strong build quality also contributes to safety on the road.

Compact and stylish exterior

Advertisement

The Suzuki Swift’s compact size and stylish exterior design make it a great choice for navigating city streets and fitting into tight parking spots.

Variants and Customization

Suzuki offers multiple variants of the Swift, allowing buyers to select the one that best suits their needs and budget. Additional customization options, such as alloy wheels and body kits, are available to enhance the car’s appearance.

Reliability and Resale Value

Suzuki has a strong reputation for producing reliable vehicles with excellent resale value. This makes the Swift a smart investment for those looking to retain value over time.

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023 In the world of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has carved a...

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a hallmark of the Suzuki Swift. In a country where rising fuel prices are a concern, the Swift’s excellent mileage is a significant advantage for cost-conscious drivers.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT Advertisement PKR 4,960,000

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.