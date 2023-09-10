Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification in recent years. One of the standout cars on the market is the Suzuki Swift. Known for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and affordable pricing, the Suzuki Swift has become a popular choice for individuals and families alike.
Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift a standout option in its segment:
Engine and Performance
The Suzuki Swift is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. It is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient 1.3-liter engine, delivering a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
With its lightweight construction and agile handling, the Swift is well-suited for city driving and offers impressive fuel efficiency on the open road.
Information and connectivity
Depending on the variant, the Suzuki Swift is equipped with a modern infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for audio streaming and charging.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Swift reflects this commitment with features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control systems. The car’s strong build quality also contributes to safety on the road.
Compact and stylish exterior
The Suzuki Swift’s compact size and stylish exterior design make it a great choice for navigating city streets and fitting into tight parking spots.
Variants and Customization
Suzuki offers multiple variants of the Swift, allowing buyers to select the one that best suits their needs and budget. Additional customization options, such as alloy wheels and body kits, are available to enhance the car’s appearance.
Reliability and Resale Value
Suzuki has a strong reputation for producing reliable vehicles with excellent resale value. This makes the Swift a smart investment for those looking to retain value over time.
Fuel Efficiency
Fuel efficiency is a hallmark of the Suzuki Swift. In a country where rising fuel prices are a concern, the Swift’s excellent mileage is a significant advantage for cost-conscious drivers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
