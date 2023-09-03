The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with various car manufacturers introducing a wide range of vehicles to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Among the popular choices in the compact car segment is the Suzuki Swift, known for its compact yet stylish design and efficient performance.

Key specifications of the Suzuki Swift:

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:

Engine

The Suzuki Swift is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine that provides a balance of power and efficiency. It offers good fuel economy, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.

Design

The Swift boasts a compact and contemporary design with a stylish front grille, swept-back headlights, and a sporty profile. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in congested urban areas.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Swift, you’ll find a well-designed cabin with comfortable seats and user-friendly controls. Despite its compact size, the Swift offers ample legroom and cargo space.

Infotainment System

The car features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, allowing you to easily access navigation, music, and other features while on the go.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Swift comes equipped with dual front airbags, antilock brakes, electronic stability control, and more.

Manual and automatic transmission

The Swift is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the choice based on their driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency

The Swift is known for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Suzuki typically offers a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT Advertisement PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16

