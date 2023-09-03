KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with various car manufacturers introducing a wide range of vehicles to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Among the popular choices in the compact car segment is the Suzuki Swift, known for its compact yet stylish design and efficient performance.
Key specifications of the Suzuki Swift:
Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:
Engine
The Suzuki Swift is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine that provides a balance of power and efficiency. It offers good fuel economy, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.
Design
The Swift boasts a compact and contemporary design with a stylish front grille, swept-back headlights, and a sporty profile. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in congested urban areas.
Interior Comfort
Inside the Swift, you’ll find a well-designed cabin with comfortable seats and user-friendly controls. Despite its compact size, the Swift offers ample legroom and cargo space.
Infotainment System
The car features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, allowing you to easily access navigation, music, and other features while on the go.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Swift comes equipped with dual front airbags, antilock brakes, electronic stability control, and more.
Manual and automatic transmission
The Swift is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the choice based on their driving preferences.
Fuel Efficiency
The Swift is known for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
Warranty
Suzuki typically offers a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
|Price
|42.6 – 49.6 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 – 180 mm
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
