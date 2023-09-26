Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

When it comes to purchasing a new car, one of the most critical factors is the price. The Suzuki Swift has been recognized for its affordability, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Key Features

Now, let’s explore the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift an enticing option for car buyers in Pakistan:

Engine Options

The Suzuki Swift in Pakistan is available in both petrol and hybrid variants. The petrol version is equipped with an [engine capacity] engine, delivering [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. On the other hand, the hybrid variant combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

Transmission

Most Suzuki Swift models in Pakistan come with a choice of either a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preferences.

Exterior Styling

The Swift’s exterior boasts a modern and sporty design, featuring sleek lines and eye-catching aesthetics. It’s a car that not only performs well but also turns heads on the road.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Swift offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are ergonomic, ensuring a pleasant ride even during long journeys.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Suzuki has integrated modern safety features into the Swift, including airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and more. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment System

Inside the cabin, you’ll find a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for a seamless connection to your devices, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Warranty

Suzuki typically offers a warranty package with the purchase of a new Swift, providing buyers with additional peace of mind and confidence in their investment.

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Yaris 1.3 latest price & installment plan September 2023 The Toyota Yaris has gained a strong market presence in Lahore due...

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift has gained a reputation for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. The hybrid variant, in particular, stands out for its impressive mileage, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL manual Advertisement PKR 4,799,000 Advertisement Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,929,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT Advertisement PKR 5,549,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions Overall Length 3845 mm Kerb Weight 855 KG Overall Width 1735 mm Boot Space 265 L Overall Height 1520 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2450 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 160 mm Engine/ Motor

Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1200 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 82 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Torque 113 Nm at 4400 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multi-Point Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission Advertisement

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering Advertisement

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Suspension and Brakes

Advertisement Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 185/55/16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

Advertisement Mileage City 14 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 37 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”