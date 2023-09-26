Advertisement
Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Articles
Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

When it comes to purchasing a new car, one of the most critical factors is the price. The Suzuki Swift has been recognized for its affordability, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Key Features

Now, let’s explore the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift an enticing option for car buyers in Pakistan:

Engine Options

The Suzuki Swift in Pakistan is available in both petrol and hybrid variants. The petrol version is equipped with an [engine capacity] engine, delivering [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. On the other hand, the hybrid variant combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Most Suzuki Swift models in Pakistan come with a choice of either a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preferences.

Exterior Styling

The Swift’s exterior boasts a modern and sporty design, featuring sleek lines and eye-catching aesthetics. It’s a car that not only performs well but also turns heads on the road.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Swift offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are ergonomic, ensuring a pleasant ride even during long journeys.

Safety Features

Suzuki has integrated modern safety features into the Swift, including airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and more. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment System

Inside the cabin, you’ll find a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for a seamless connection to your devices, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Warranty

Suzuki typically offers a warranty package with the purchase of a new Swift, providing buyers with additional peace of mind and confidence in their investment.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift has gained a reputation for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. The hybrid variant, in particular, stands out for its impressive mileage, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Swift GL manual

PKR 4,799,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT

PKR 4,929,000

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

PKR 5,549,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3845 mm
Kerb Weight855 KG
Overall Width1735 mm
Boot Space265 L
Overall Height1520 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2450 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance160 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1200 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power82 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio12.5:1
Torque113 Nm at 4400 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMulti-Point Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size185/55/16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City14 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity37 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

