Suzuki Swift latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Yaris 1.3 latest price & installment plan September 2023
The Toyota Yaris has gained a strong market presence in Lahore due...
When it comes to purchasing a new car, one of the most critical factors is the price. The Suzuki Swift has been recognized for its affordability, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Now, let’s explore the key specifications and features that make the Suzuki Swift an enticing option for car buyers in Pakistan:
Engine Options
The Suzuki Swift in Pakistan is available in both petrol and hybrid variants. The petrol version is equipped with an [engine capacity] engine, delivering [power output] horsepower and [torque] Nm of torque. On the other hand, the hybrid variant combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, offering impressive fuel efficiency.
Transmission
Most Suzuki Swift models in Pakistan come with a choice of either a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission, providing flexibility to drivers based on their preferences.
Exterior Styling
The Swift’s exterior boasts a modern and sporty design, featuring sleek lines and eye-catching aesthetics. It’s a car that not only performs well but also turns heads on the road.
Interior and Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Swift offers a comfortable and well-designed interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are ergonomic, ensuring a pleasant ride even during long journeys.
Safety Features
Suzuki has integrated modern safety features into the Swift, including airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and more. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.
Infotainment System
Inside the cabin, you’ll find a user-friendly infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. This allows for a seamless connection to your devices, enhancing the overall driving experience.
Warranty
Suzuki typically offers a warranty package with the purchase of a new Swift, providing buyers with additional peace of mind and confidence in their investment.
Fuel Efficiency
The Suzuki Swift has gained a reputation for its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. The hybrid variant, in particular, stands out for its impressive mileage, reducing the overall cost of ownership.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL manual
Advertisement
PKR 4,799,000
Advertisement
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,929,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
Advertisement
PKR 5,549,000
|Overall Length
|3845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|855 KG
|Overall Width
|1735 mm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Overall Height
|1520 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2450 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|82 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Torque
|113 Nm at 4400 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multi-Point Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|14 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|37 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.