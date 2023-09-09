Suzuki Wagon R Easy Installments Plan September 2023

The Suzuki WagonR became an immediate success when it was introduced a decade ago. Pak Suzuki achieved yet another triumph with this boxy hatchback, as it consistently ranked at the top of the sales charts. This 5-door vehicle has become a popular choice due to its practicality and affordability, particularly among families living in major cities who use it for daily commuting.

The prices of all vehicles, including the Suzuki WagonR, skyrocketed by 150 percent, reaching unprecedented levels. Even the highest-end variant crossed the Rs3 million threshold, marking a significant increase in cost.

The sharp decline in the Pakistani rupee dashed the hopes of prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream cars or upgrade their current vehicles. Coupled with currency devaluation and restrictions on the import of raw materials, these factors have driven automobile prices to unprecedented levels, even after the removal of regulatory duty.

Also Read Honda CG 125 installment plan – Sep 2023 The Honda CG 125 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in Pakistan....

Nearly all car manufacturers implemented significant price hikes, and even the country’s oldest assembler, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), followed suit by raising prices across all models, including the popular Suzuki Wagon R.

Advertisement

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR PKR 3,214,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL PKR 3,412,000 Suzuki Wagon R AGS PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R 2023 Easy Installment Plan

Bank Alfalah provides convenient installment plans that can extend for up to five years, with an initial payment ranging from 30 to 50 percent. Here’s a chart outlining the various options for down payment and a five-year tenure.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

Advertisement

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.