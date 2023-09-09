Suzuki Wagon R Easy Installments Plan September 2023

Honda CG 125 installment plan – Sep 2023
The Suzuki WagonR became an immediate success when it was introduced a decade ago. Pak Suzuki achieved yet another triumph with this boxy hatchback, as it consistently ranked at the top of the sales charts. This 5-door vehicle has become a popular choice due to its practicality and affordability, particularly among families living in major cities who use it for daily commuting.
The prices of all vehicles, including the Suzuki WagonR, skyrocketed by 150 percent, reaching unprecedented levels. Even the highest-end variant crossed the Rs3 million threshold, marking a significant increase in cost.
The sharp decline in the Pakistani rupee dashed the hopes of prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream cars or upgrade their current vehicles. Coupled with currency devaluation and restrictions on the import of raw materials, these factors have driven automobile prices to unprecedented levels, even after the removal of regulatory duty.
Nearly all car manufacturers implemented significant price hikes, and even the country’s oldest assembler, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), followed suit by raising prices across all models, including the popular Suzuki Wagon R.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Wagon R VXR
PKR 3,214,000
|Suzuki Wagon R VXL
PKR 3,412,000
|Suzuki Wagon R AGS
PKR 3,741,000
Bank Alfalah provides convenient installment plans that can extend for up to five years, with an initial payment ranging from 30 to 50 percent. Here’s a chart outlining the various options for down payment and a five-year tenure.
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR
With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL
