Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023

Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023
Suzuki, a well-established name in the automotive industry, has been a perennial favourite among car enthusiasts worldwide. In Pakistan, Suzuki has continued to dominate the market with models that cater to a diverse range of customers. Among its offerings, the Suzuki Wagon R stands out as a compact yet spacious hatchback that has won hearts for its practicality and affordability.
Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Suzuki Wagon R does not skimp on features and functionalities.
It boasts a variety of attributes that enhance the overall driving experience and ensure the comfort of both drivers and passengers:
As of 2023, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R is priced at PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is available at PKR 3,741,000.
Dimension
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|825 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|Overall Height
|1670 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2400 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|13 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
