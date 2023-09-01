Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki, a well-established name in the automotive industry, has been a perennial favourite among car enthusiasts worldwide. In Pakistan, Suzuki has continued to dominate the market with models that cater to a diverse range of customers. Among its offerings, the Suzuki Wagon R stands out as a compact yet spacious hatchback that has won hearts for its practicality and affordability.

Impressive Features

Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Suzuki Wagon R does not skimp on features and functionalities.

It boasts a variety of attributes that enhance the overall driving experience and ensure the comfort of both drivers and passengers:

Spacious Interior: The Wagon R surprises with its roomy cabin, providing ample legroom and headspace. This spaciousness, unusual for a compact car, elevates the comfort level for all occupants. Advanced Safety: Safety is paramount, and the Wagon R takes it seriously. Equipped with airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt pre-tensioners, this car ensures the safety and well-being of its passengers. Infotainment System: The modern infotainment system keeps drivers connected while on the road. Features like touchscreen controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports offer entertainment and convenience during journeys. Fuel Efficiency: The Wagon R is renowned for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and long drives. Its efficient engine allows drivers to cover longer distances on a single tank of fuel. Easy Maneuverability: The compact size of the Wagon R makes it a breeze to navigate through congested city streets and tight parking spaces. This adds to the practicality of the vehicle, especially in urban settings.

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan

As of 2023, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R is priced at PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is available at PKR 3,741,000.

Suzuki Wagon R features

Dimension

Overall Length 3600 mm Kerb Weight 825 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 180 L Overall Height 1670 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2400 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 998 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 67 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 90 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Trailing Arm Rear Brakes Drum

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 13 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 18 KM/L