Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Wagon R

Advertisement

Suzuki, a well-established name in the automotive industry, has been a perennial favourite among car enthusiasts worldwide. In Pakistan, Suzuki has continued to dominate the market with models that cater to a diverse range of customers. Among its offerings, the Suzuki Wagon R stands out as a compact yet spacious hatchback that has won hearts for its practicality and affordability.

Impressive Features

Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Suzuki Wagon R does not skimp on features and functionalities.

It boasts a variety of attributes that enhance the overall driving experience and ensure the comfort of both drivers and passengers:

    Advertisement
  1. Spacious Interior: The Wagon R surprises with its roomy cabin, providing ample legroom and headspace. This spaciousness, unusual for a compact car, elevates the comfort level for all occupants.
  2. Advanced Safety: Safety is paramount, and the Wagon R takes it seriously. Equipped with airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt pre-tensioners, this car ensures the safety and well-being of its passengers.
  3. Infotainment System: The modern infotainment system keeps drivers connected while on the road. Features like touchscreen controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports offer entertainment and convenience during journeys.
  4. Fuel Efficiency: The Wagon R is renowned for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and long drives. Its efficient engine allows drivers to cover longer distances on a single tank of fuel.
  5. Easy Maneuverability: The compact size of the Wagon R makes it a breeze to navigate through congested city streets and tight parking spaces. This adds to the practicality of the vehicle, especially in urban settings.
Advertisement

Also Read

Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023
Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023

In the realm of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has long been...

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan

As of 2023, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R is priced at PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is available at PKR 3,741,000.

Suzuki Wagon R features

Dimension

Advertisement
Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight825 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space180 L
Overall Height1670 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2400 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Advertisement
Engine/Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTrailing Arm
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement
Wheel and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size13 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story