Suzuki WagonR sales increase significantly in August

Pak Suzuki introduced the WagonR to the Pakistani market, positioning it as an alternative to the Alto 1000cc. Over the years, this compact hatchback has carved out a solid niche for itself, particularly among the salaried class.

One of WagonR’s standout features is its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it the ideal choice for city commutes. Despite the influx of competitors, it continues to rank among the top-selling vehicles from Japanese automakers.

The WagonR’s popularity can be attributed to its excellent value for money, compact dimensions, modern interior, and versatile design. In a country with challenging infrastructure and congested traffic conditions like Pakistan, these qualities make it a practical choice.

Pakistan’s automobile sector experienced a slump in sales for several months due to import restrictions and rising passenger car prices caused by rupee depreciation. However, when the outgoing government withdrew import restrictions to secure an IMF bailout package, the industry started to bounce back.

In August 2023, Suzuki WagonR sales surged, with 359 units sold, a significant increase from July’s 245 units.

WagonR Latest price in Pakistan

For those considering a WagonR purchase, prices in Pakistan currently range from Rs3.214 million for the VXR variant to Rs3.741 million for the top-of-the-line WagonR AGS. With its combination of affordability and efficiency, the WagonR remains a compelling choice for Pakistani motorists.

Here are the latest prices for the different variants of the Suzuki WagonR in Pakistan:

Wagon R VXR: Rs3,214,000

Wagon R VXL: Rs3,412,000

Wagon R AGS: Rs3,741,000